Baseball: McPherson dominant in Reed-Custer victory over Coal City

BRAIDWOOD – Reed-Custer’s Jake McPherson struck out the first six batters he faced.
He tacked on two more strikeouts in the third, but the veteran pitcher realized that with each one of those satisfying strikeouts his pitch count was growing, so he switched gears to leaning on his defense to force a few quicker at-bats.
As it turned out, both methods worked well. McPherson capped a three-hit shutout with his 10th strikeout of the game as Reed-Custer claimed a pivotal 3-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over visiting Coal City.
“My pitch count was starting to grow, and I decided to try to let them put the ball in play and let my defense do the work,” McPherson said. “And they made a lot of really good plays behind me.”
McPherson had only a few small pockets of potential peril. In the third, he needed back-to-back strikeouts to escape a bases loaded jam. In the fifth, an error on a pickoff attempt allowed a Coal City (12-8, 9-2 ICE) baserunner to reach third base, but he induced a flyout to squelch the scoring threat.
“You know, he’s thrown all that stuff this season, but I think today was kind of his masterpiece,” Reed-Custer coach Jake Evans said. “He was tough when he needed to be. His pitch count was fairly high through three innings, and he got really efficient. Just got tough as nails as the game went on. That was just a heck of a performance out of it, and the defense had his back all day long.”
That Reed-Custer (18-4, 8-2) defensive backing was particularly evident in the play of third baseman Joe Bombenek, who turned in a pair of stellar plays at third base. He shut off a potential Coal City run in the fourth by playing a tough short hop play into a putout that ended the inning and in the seventh made what appeared to be a highly unlikely defensive chance into something that almost looked routine.
“Joe’s doing a real nice job and I you can tell by looking at him he’s not a third baseman by trade, he’s played middle infield his entire life, but we need him over at third,” Evans said of Bombenek. “And you know, he did a heck of a job today that run through play that he made over the 20th out of the game, that was that was pretty impressive high level stuff.”
Reed-Custer needed its defense to be stellar because for a good while it looked as if Coal City was prepared to match the Comets scoreless inning for scoreless inning behind Carter Garrelts. He breezed through the first three innings as well but hit a rocky patch in the fourth.
Garrelts issued one-out walks to Joe Stellano and Cameron Smith, with Stellano scoring on a rare swinging strike passed ball and Smith coming across on a the second of back-to-back singles from Cole Goodwin and Brady Tyree. Those two hits were half of the four allowed by Garrelts in the game, who again was victimized by the one bad inning that has hurt him before.
“Carter’s done great all year, but every game you look back at the box score, and he may have nine strikeouts and three walks, and all three walks come in the same inning,” Coal City coach Jerry McDowell said. “Hopefully, we’ll come back tomorrow and play a little bit better.”