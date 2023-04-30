The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, April 29

EVERGREEN PARK — The Lemont softball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, dropping a 4-3 decision to South Suburban Conference rival Evergreen Park.
Sage Mardjetko homered for defending Class 3A state champion Lemont (13-1, 6-1), while Natalie Pacyga was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Raegan Duncan also doubled. In the circle, Rhea Mardjetko allowed just four hits and struck out eight in the loss.
Coal City 7, Bishop McNamara 1: Masyn Kuder went the distance for the Coalers, striking out six without a walk. Abby Gagliardo led the offense with three hits, including a home run, while Jadyn Shaw homered among two hits.
Peotone 6, Chicago Christian 2: Sophia Klawitter struck out 15 and threw a two-hitter for the Blue Devils in the nonconference win, while Ashley Veltman had two hits, including a home run, to power the offense.
BASEBALL
Lockport 9, Joliet West 2: Anthony Martinez worked five scoreless innings for the Porters (13-8), allowing two hits and striking out four. Martinez (double, RBI), Joey Manzo (home run, double, 3 RBIs) and Ryan Groberski (double, RBI) each had three hits to power the offense. Joe Lukancic had a two-run homer for Joliet West.
Joliet Central 15, Rich Township 5: Zach Riley had a double and a home run for the Steelmen (9-14) in the nonconference win, while Robert Fitzpatrick (2 doubles), Nathan Maldonado, Marcus Hill and John Stasiak all had two hits.
Plainfield North 6, Barrington 5: Colin Doyle (double, 3 RBIs), Ryan Nelson (double, RBI) and Joe Guiliano (double) all had two hits to pace the Tigers, while Benton Howarth got the win on the mound, allowing one run in three innings.
Lemont 9, Lincoln-Way West 3: Lemont broke open a 1-1 game with five runs in the top of the fifth. Dylan Swanstrom and Noah Tomaras each racked up multiple hits for Lemont, while Brandon Johnson was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and three runs over 6 2/3 innings, striking out six. Kaleb Wilkey homered for Lincoln-Way West.
Brother Rice 7, Providence Catholic 3: The Celtics dropped the series opener to the Crusaders. Eddie Olszta and Mitch Voltz each had two hits for Providence, while AJ Vinci and Nolan Galla each doubled.
Lincoln-Way East 17, Valparaiso (IN) 8: The Griffins improved to 18-6 with the nonconference win. Winning pitcher Trevor Fishman helped himself with a home run, while Aiden Knipper led a 19-hit attack with three hits, including two home runs.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Lake Central (IN) 6: The Knights’ Jack Barrett was 2 for 4 with two doubles and got the save on the mound, while teammate Jack Novak was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Connor Jerkatis had three RBIs to help Brian Duvall record the win for Central (15-6).
Reed-Custer 5-10, Oakwood 4-0: The Comets (17-4) swept the nonconference doubleheader. Jake McPherson had a two-run single for the walk-off win in the opener. Joe Bembenek scattered three hits and allowed no earned runs over five innings, while Ethan Slager earned the win, throwing two innings of relief. Colin Esparza led the way offensively with two hits. In Game 2, Kyle Fordonski fired a one-hit shutout on just 37 pitches.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way East Invitational: Lincoln-Way East took fourth in the Gold Division in the 24-team event, with JCA finishing seventh and Lincoln-Way West eighth. In the Silver Division, Plainfield East finished second to Downers Grove North, while Lockport finished fifth. In the Bronze Division, Lincoln-Way Central took second to West Aurora, with Minooka placing fourth.
GIRLS SOCCER
Plainfield North 8, Joliet Central 0: Riley Grant had a hat trick for the Tigers (14-1-2, 7-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Tessa Fagerson and Katelyn Haiser each had two goals. Gabriella Mattio had a goal and two assists, while Mia Davis had three assists. Grant, Haiser and Sophie Carlos all had an assist as well.