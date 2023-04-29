The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday April 28, 2023

As the track and field season approaches championship season, Billy Bailey Jr. of Joliet West looks to be in championship form.
Bailey captured three individual event titles at the Lincoln-Way West Invitational on Friday night. Bailey started out with a win in the 100 (10.78 seconds) then took the top spot in the 400 (48.24) and finished his night with a quick 200 win (21.61).
West finished fourth in the team race. East took the top spot with individual wins from Uche Uzeigwe in the triple jump and Dedrick Richardson in the long jump. Evan Jensen took the top spot for Lincoln-Way Central in the 3,200.
The host Warriors won the 4x400 relay.
Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Wilmington 4: At Wilmington, Liam Arsich smacked a double as part of a three-hit day for the Knights. Braden Meyer and Collin Mowry added a pair of hits each for LWC (14-6).
Reid Juster and Ryan Kettman had two hits each for the Wildcats (10-9).
Seneca 9, Herscher 8: At Herscher, Calvin Maierhofer, Kenny Daggett and Zack Sulzberger had two hits each as the Irish won the nonconference contest. Dalton Degrush drove in a pair of runs for Seneca (12-6).
Dwight 7, Roanoke-Benson 6 (8 inn.): Joey Starks’ single in the top of the eight plated Jack Duffy with the go-ahead run for the Trojans. Luke Gallett drove in a pair for Dwight (9-11).
Peotone 13, Horizon Science Academy 8: At Peotone, the Blue Devils picked up their second win of the season thanks in large part to Joe Hasse. He struck out seven and had three hits and three RBIs for Peotone (2-14).
Oswego East 10, Lincoln-Way East (8 inn.): At Frankfort, the visiting Wolves plated two in the top of the eighth after the Griffins tied it up in the last of the sixth. Trevor Fishman and Matt Hudik drove in two runs each for East (17-6).
Softball
Reed-Custer 8, Momence 0: At Braidwood, Addison Brown was so dominant that Momence was only able to earn one hit. Brown struck out 16 in the nonconference win.
Sydnee Billingsley had three RBIs, and Grace Cavanaugh drove in a pair for the Comets (5-11).
Peotone 14, Horizon Science Academy 3 (5 inn): At Peotone, Ashley Veltman homered and knocked in four runs for Peotone (8-8). Autumn Clay drove in three runs and Mady Kibelkis two for the Blue Devils.
Morris 8, Dwight 6: At Dwight, Elaina Vidales hit a two-run triple in the top of the seventh to push Morris to the nonconference win. Vidales had three hits on the day with 3 RBIs. Ella Davis struck out 10 in the circle for Morris (17-6).
Averi Jury doubled twice and drove in three for Dwight (13-5).
Plainfield North 12, Naperville Central 2 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, three was the magic number for the Tigers. North scored three runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to secure the nonconference win. Giana Winge had three hits and three RBIs for North (12-8).
Ottawa 11, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): At Ottawa, 10 runs in the first from the Pirates decided this one early.
Tessa Krull and Sam Vandevelde had hits for Seneca (16-5).
Lemont 13, Pontiac 0 (5 inn.): At Pontiac, the defending Class 3A champions look every bit the part as senior standout Sage Mardjetko threw another no-hitter, striking out 13.
Mardjetko homered and drove in two, and Raegan Duncan had three RBIs for Lemont.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Oswego 3: At Oswego, Ava Murphy hit a two-run triple in the second as part of a four-run second for West. Murphy finished with three driven in. Reese Rourke struck out 10 from the circle for the Warriors (13-7).
Boys Track and Field
Morris Relays: At Morris, Lemont dominated the boys division, winning relay event titles in the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x800 with the team of Carson Elko, Jack Davey, Liam Carey and Adam Bromberek; and the 4x200 relay team of Nevan Bulka, Chase Lefevers, Quenton Peterson, and Noah Taylor.
Morris winners included Broc Grogan in the long jump, Noah Smith in the 300 hurdles, Corey Olson in the 300 hurdles, Kaden Welch in the 1,600 and the 4x110 hurdles team.
Joliet Catholic took the 4x100 relay in 43.84.
Herscher Invite: At Herscher, Danny Kuban was a winner for Reed-Custer in the pole vault, clearing 11-5. Collin Dames of Coal City won the shot put, and Jahvonne Rolle of Peotone took second in the discus.
Homewood-Flossmoor Invite: At Flossmoor, Bolingbrook ran to third in the team race and was lead by the 4x800 relay team of Josh Stewart, Sean O’Donnell, Hussein Almousawi and Aidan Rybialek winning in 8:10.78. The Raiders also earned a win in the 400 from Ifechukwu Inoma, who took top honors in a speedy 49.66.
Girls Track and Field
Morris Relays: At Morris, much like the boys team did, Lemont’s girls team put forth a dominating performance.
Lemont won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and individual top spots in the shot put from Ashley Wrublik, Jordan Bartman in the high jump and Ashley Regep in the triple jump.
Host Morris ran second in the team race and earned titles from Joy Dudley in the 1,600, Makensi Martin in the 300 hurdles and Caitlin Gile in the pole vault. Morris also won the 4x800 relay.
Joliet Catholic winners included the sprint medley relay and the distance medley relay.
Providence won the 4x400.
Herscher Invite: At Herscher, Zoe Hassett raced to a title, winning the 400-meter run. Chloe Proffitt of Wilmington took the top spot in the 3,200 meter run, and Evelyn Willis won the high jump for Coal City.
Boys Volleyball
Hinsdale Central 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At Frankfort in the Lincoln-Way East Invite, the Knights fell to the Red Devils 23-25, 25-14, 15-9.
Joliet Catholic 2, Downers Grove South 0: At Frankfort, the Hilltoppers improved to 15-4 on the season by defeating the Mustangs 25-21, 25-23.
Lockport 2, Willowbrook 0: At Frankfort, the Porters cruised in their first match at LWE winning 25-17, 25-10. Evan Dziadkowiec (19 assists), Josh Bluhm (four kills), Wade Welke (four kills, three aces) & Kevin Rodriguez (eight digs) led Lockport (17-6).
Roncalli, Ind. 2, Lockport 0: At Frankfort, Lockport fell 24-26, 18-25.
Girls Soccer
Lockport 3, Normal Community 0: At Bettendorf, Iowa, in the Adidas Tournament of Champions, the Porters picked up their second win of the tournament with a shutout.
Lockport (14-2-1) will continue in pool play Saturday.