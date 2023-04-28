The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, April 27

At Burbank, Eddie Olszta’s solo homer in the third inning ended up being the game-winning run as the Providence Celtics defeated St. Laurence 1-0 in a Chicago Catholic League baseball victory on Thursday.
Olszta was 1 for 2 and Jackson Smith was 1 for 3. Nate O’Donnell allowed three hits over seven innings of work on the mound.
Homewood-Flossmoor 7, Lockport 3: At Lockport, Dillon Head went 2 for 3 at the plate with two triples and three RBIs to lead the Vikings to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
DeMir Heidelberg went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, and Isaiah White, Robert Tate and Alijah Rainey combined to drive in three.
Vince Waterman struck out four through five innings pitched.
Seneca 4, Midland 0: At Midland, Paxton Giertz allowed two hits and struck out 13 over seven innings of work on the mound during a Tri-County Conference win.
Giertz also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Casey Clennon went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Calvin Maierhofer went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Chase Buis went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Wilmington 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 inn.): At Wilmington, the Wildcats blew open the scoring with seven runs in the fourth inning and maintained the lead during a nonconference victory.
Jake Castle went 2 for 2 at the plate with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Reid Juster went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Joe Allgood went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Ryan Kettman struck out 10 through seven innings on the mound.
Joliet West 11, Romeoville 5: At Joliet, Joe Lukancic went 4 for 5 with two runs scored to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
James Love was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Ryan Sobun and Cael Karczweski combined to drive in four runs, and Christian Chignoli had two hits.
Jimmy Anderson struck out five through five innings pitched.
Softball
Lockport 17, Stagg 0 (4 inn.): At Lockport, the hosts blew the scoring open with 15 runs in the second innings to secure a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Ava Swain went 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Foster went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Peyton Kryza went 1 for 2 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kelcie McGraw got the win in the circle by allowing zero hits, zero runs and striking out five through two innings.
Yorkville 7, Romeoville 3: At Yorkville, the Spartans fell early and couldn’t come back during Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Lillian Roberts led on offense by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Roberts also struck out two through six innings of work in the circle.
Lemont 10, Richards 0 (5 inn.): At Lemont, Sage Mardjetko allowed zero hits and zero runs and struck out 14 through five innings in the circle for a perfect game to lead the hosts to a South Suburban Conference win.
Frankie Rita went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four runs scored, Ava Reed went 1 or 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Olivia Parent, Natalie Pacyga, Raegan Duncan and Nicole Pontrelli each drove in a run.
Seneca 18, Midland 0 (4 inn.): At Midland, the Irish scored 10 runs in the first inning to get ahead, and maintained the lead for a Tri-County Conference victory.
Sam Vandevelde led the offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with three runs, three RBIs and a triple. Callee Bauer was 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs, and Neely Hougas was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Tessa Krull was the winning pitcher in the circle, tossing two innings and striking out five.
Plainfield North 21, Joliet Central 2 (3 inn.): At Plainfield, the Tigers put up an early lead with eight runs in the first inning and secured it with 13 in the second to win in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Brooke Furman went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs, Jessica Knight went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Alex Sikora went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Keira Suntken and Grace Smith combined to drive in four runs.
Suntken struck out four and allowed one hit over three innings.
Oswego East 7, Plainfield Central 5: At Oswego, the Wildcats battled but fell short in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Abby DeGrado led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two singles. Tricia Hogrefe went 2 for 3 with two singles and an RBI, and Brialynn Mica went 2 for 4 with two singles.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell during a tough Southwest Suburban Conference match.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way West 5, Andrew 2: At Andrew, the Warriors picked up wins from multiple team members during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference win, 25-12, 25-20.
Garrett Konopack had 24 assists, one ace and one kill, Connor Studer had 10 kills and six digs, Jack Ladd had three digs and three aces, Hunter Vedder had five kills, and Connor Jaral had six kills.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Sandburg 0: At New Lenox, the Griffins won in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 25-13, 25-16.
Josh Norkiewicz had five kills, Nate Bremmer had three kills, and Kyle Swatens had five assists.
Boys track
Stephen Hunt Invite: At Plainfield, Plainfield South took first with 118 points, Plainfield North was second with 92, Plainfield East took third with 42 and Plainfield Central finished last with 20.
The Cougars won the 100-meter dash, the 200, the 800, the 1,600, the 3,200, the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x200, and the pole vault.
Girls track
Stephen Hunt Invite: At Plainfield, North finished in first with 118.5 points, Plainfield East was second with 78.5 points, Plainfield South took third with 46, and Plainfield Central finished last with 29.
The Tigers took first in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x400, and the 4x800.
Oak Forest Invite: At Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West finished in first place with 73 points, Thornwood placed second with 72 points, and Rich Township took third with 70 points in a 14-team meet.
Alanah Smith won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Annie Pinciak won the 800, and the Warriors also won the 1,600 and the pole vault.