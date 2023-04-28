Softball notebook: Lincoln-Way schools embrace youth programs

NEW LENOX – During Thursday’s SouthWest Suburban Conference crossover game featuring Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West, players and families from the New Lenox Girls Softball Association were invited to attend.
It would be a safe bet to say that the majority of the players on both teams came through that organization, and the schools wanted to show their appreciation.
Lincoln-Way West softball’s twitter handle, @lwwsoftball, tweeted out before the game that “over 80% of this year’s LWW team started playing softball with the NLGSA, and we can’t wait to see some of our future All-Stars at today’s game.”
A tough 2-1 loss for the Warriors but we appreciated the support today from the NLGSA. Our area has a strong tradition of softball & continues to grow every year. It won’t be long before the next generation of softball players will be representing Lincoln-Way. #PlayLikeAWarrior pic.twitter.com/XSSV9VILBL— Warrior Softball (@lwwsoftball) April 28, 2023
Some of those playing for West were in the NLGSA not long ago. Pitcher Reese Rourke, outfielder Paige Sievert, third baseman Molly Finn, pitcher/utility player Reese Cusack, catcher Reese Forsythe, pitcher/utility player Jessica Noga and pitcher/outfielder Abby Brueggmann are freshmen on the Warriors’ varsity roster.
Lincoln-Way Central also features plenty of young faces, with freshman Ellie McLaughlin and sophomores Brooke Seppi, Kayla Doerre, Lisabella Dimitrijevic, Ava Quinlan, Jalese Hayes and Jaimee Bolduc.
Rourke and Dimitrijevic have established themselves as two of the top pitchers in the area, as well as dangerous hitters. Rourke hit leadoff for the Warriors, and Dimitrijevic batted third for the Knights. Doerre drove in the winning run for Central after Dimitrijevic tied the game with a solo home run, and Dimitrijevic threw a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts for the win. In the loss, Rourke allowed only six hits and struck out seven.
The NLGSA must be doing something right.
PART OF A SET
Joliet Catholic Academy’s Alina Schlageter recently signed to play softball at Tennessee Tech. Impressive enough on its own, but she is part of a set of triplets who are going to play Division I in their respective sports. Besides Alina, her sister Ava will swim at Tennessee Tech, and brother TJ signed to play baseball at Louisville.
THE BEST AROUND
For most of the season, the area has seen very good competition, which is usually the case. With so many quality teams taking the field every day, it’s rare to see any team go through its schedule unscathed.
Lemont, however, has done just that through 12 games, and the defending Class 3A state champion is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A by maxpreps.com and No. 3 in the state regardless of class. Marist is the top-ranked team regardless of class, followed by Lockport and Lemont.
In the Class 4A rankings, Lockport is No. 2, while Lincoln-Way Central is No. 6 and Lincoln-Way East is No. 7. Lincoln-Way West is ranked No. 13, while Plainfield North is No. 27 and Minooka No. 39.
In Class 3A, Lemont is on top, with JCA 16th, Providence Catholic 19th and Morris 21st.
In Class 2A, Coal City checks in at No. 10, with Seneca at No. 24.
Dwight is the highest ranked area Class 1A team at No. 24.
CONFERENCE RACES
The battles for league superiority are in full swing, and the competition is fierce for the top spots.
In the ultra-tough SouthWest Suburban Conference, Lincoln-Way Central leads the league with an 8-0 record, followed by Lincoln-Way East at 7-1. Andrew and Lockport are 5-3 in the conference, with Lincoln-Way West at 4-4.
In the Southwest Prairie Conference, Yorkville leads with a 7-0 mark, followed by Oswego East (6-2), Plainfield North (5-2), Plainfield South (4-2), Oswego (5-3), Minooka (3-2), Joliet West (4-3), Plainfield East (4-3), Plainfield Central (2-5), Romeoville (1-6), West Aurora (0-6) and Joliet Central (0-7).