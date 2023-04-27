The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, April 26

Seneca put up five runs in the first inning with two multi-run homers to get an early lead and added a late run in the sixth to secure a 6-4 nonconference softball victory over Coal City on Wednesday in Seneca.
Camryn Stecken went 1 for 4 with a three-run homer in the first, and Lexie Buis went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and later added a double. Kennedy Hartwig went 3 for 4 with a run scored and Sam Vandevelde went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Tessa Krull struck out eight through seven innings.
Peotone 2, Bishop McNamara 1: At Peotone, the Blue Devils battled until the bottom of the seventh when they scored two runs to secure a nonconference victory.
Autumn Clay and Ava Kosmos each drove in a run, and Sophie Klawitter struck out 10 and allowed three hits in seven innings.
Oswego East 7, Romeoville 2: At Romeoville, Oswego East’s Emma Lenczewski struck out 13 as the Spartans dropped the Southwest Prairie Conference game.
Yorkville 18, Joliet Central 2 (4 inn.): At Joliet, the Steelmen fell in SPC action.
Baseball
Seneca 4, Coal City 3: At Seneca, David Hatz went 1 for 3 with an RBI, Paxton Giertz went 3 for 4 with a run scored, and Calvin Maierhofer went 2 for 4 with a run scored as the Fighting Irish earned the win.
Aiden Vilcek struck out four through six innings.
Providence Catholic 10, Leo 0 (6 inn.): At Providence, the Celtics blew open the scoring with four runs in the first inning and maintained the lead during a Chicago Catholic League victory.
Jackson Smith went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and drove in two runs, Will Withers went 1 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs and Enzo Infelise went 1 for 1 with a run scored and an RBI.
Kyle Lipke earned the win, striking out three and allowing two hits through four innings. Lucas Winters struck out four in two innings of relief.
Reed-Custer 14, Momence 1 (5 inn.): At Momence, Connor Esparza went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Comets to a win.
Wesley Shats and Brady Tyree each knocked in four runs and Ben Lepper and Colin Esparza had an RBI apiece.
Morris 10, Plano 0 (6 inn.): At Morris, Naser Baftiri went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored during an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Will Knapp went 2 for 4 with a triple and drove in two runs and Brett Bounds went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Cody Delfavero struck out six and allowed three hits through five innings pitched.
Girls soccer
Indian Creek 1, Morris 0: At Morris, the hosts battled until the end but fell short in nonconference action.