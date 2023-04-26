The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, April 25

Joliet West starter Ryan Sobun earned his first win of the season Tuesday, tossing five innings of one-run baseball on six hits and four strikeouts in a 6-1 win over host Romeoville.
Parker Schwarting led the offense with two RBIs and Zackry Tarrant and James Love each had two hits.
Reed-Custer 9, Wilmington 5: At Wilmington, Cole Goodwin’s two-run single broke the tie in top of the seventh and the Comets added two more insurance runs during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Jake McPherson went 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Kyle Fordonski went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Joe Stellano drove in a run.
Stellano struck out seven through 6 2/3 innings of work.
Providence Catholic 6, St. Laurence 5: At New Lenox, Jackson Smith’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Celtics to a win at the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament.
Smith finished 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Enzo Infelise went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Nolan Galla drove in one run.
Ryan Hussey struck out five through four innings.
Seneca 3, Midland 2: At Seneca, Austin Aldridge allowed six hits, two runs and struck out 10 to help lead the Fighting Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Calvin Maierhofer went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Casey Clennon, Chase Buis and Aldridge each drove in one run.
Morris 15, Bolingbrook 4 (5 inn.): At Morris, Will Knapp went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs to lead the hosts to a nonconference victory.
AJ Zweeres went 3 for 4, drove in two and scored one and Cody Delfavero went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Oswego East 4, Minooka 1: At Oswego, Patrick Flynn pitched 4 2/3 innings of perfection on the mound to lead the Wolves to a SouthWest Prairie Conference victory.
Flynn finished with 5 1/3 innings pitched, two hits and struck out five.
Mike Polubinski and Josh Polubinski had multi-hit days and the only two RBIs of the day.
Coal City 3, Herscher 1: At Coal City, Braden Reilly allowed four hits, no earned runs and 13 strikeouts in complete-game Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Reilly also had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to give the Coalers a 2-1 lead. Derek Carlson added a single and a double and Tanner Wallace and Cade Baldauf also singled.
Lincoln-Way East 17, Kankakee 5: At Kankakee, the Griffins picked up a nonconference win.
Tyler Bell had three hits for the offense and Jack Cosich added two.
Trevor Fishman was the winning pitcher on the mound.
Plainfield South 5, Joliet Central 2: At Joliet, the Cougars picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Lisle 13, Peotone 3 (6 inn.): At Peotone, the Blue Devils fell in ICE action.
Roanoke-Benson 3, Dwight 2: At Dwight, the hosts battled but fell in Tri-County Conference action.
Joey Starks went 3 for 3 and Luke Gallet struck out 10 through five innings of work.
Softball
Wilmington 15, Reed-Custer 14: At Wilmington, Raena DelAngel’s RBI fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Wildcats the ICE win.
Taylor Stefancic went 3 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Molly Southall went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and drove in two, DelAngel went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Olivia Hansen drove in one.
Hansen struck out eight through 4 2/3 innings.
Lockport 12, Sandburg 0 (5 inn.): At Lockport, Kelcie McGraw struck out nine and allowed three hits and no runs in the circle to lead the Porters to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Kylie Ryan went 1 for 2, drove in three and scored once, Ava Swain and Yesenia Zavala each knocked in a pair of runs and Addison Foster went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Lemont 12, Hillcrest 1 (5 inn.): At Lemont, Avaren Taylor struck out 12 and allowed just one hit and one run in the circle to lead the hosts to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Mallory Corse drove in three runs, Emma Kaczmarski went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a run scored and Ava Reed and Emma Lagan each knocked in one run.
Coal City 15, Herscher 5 (6 inn.): At Coal City, Jadyn Shaw and Kerigan Copes both homered to lead the Coalers to an ICE win.
Copes went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Shaw drove in two and Makayla Hemline went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Masyn Kudar struck out one through three.
Peotone 11, Lisle 1 (5 inn.): At Peotone, Ashley Veltman struck out nine and allowed just one run during an ICE win.
Sophie Klawitter went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Isabella Johnson went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Lincoln-Way West 14, Stagg 4: At New Lenox, Reese Rourke and Molly Marquardt each homered to lead the Warriors to a SWSC victory.
Peyton Cusack went 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI, Madi Lukasik went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Jenna Bartke and Paige Seivert each drove in one.
Olivia Calderone struck out five through five innings.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lockport 0: At Lockport, the Bengals won in SWSC action, 25-17, 25-19.
Trey Marek had six kills and five digs, Matt Muehlnickel had six kills and Joey Glennon had five kills.
Lockport was by Wade Welke with five kills, Josh Bluhm with seven digs and Evan Dziadkowiec with 19 assists.
Joliet West 2, West Aurora 1: At Joliet, the Tigers won in SPC action, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19.
Plainfield North 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Knights fell short in SPC play, 25-16, 25-14.
Ethan Ricketts had nine assists, one block and one ace and Alex Wood had seven digs.
Bolingbrook 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders took down the SWSC matchup, 25-21, 25-18.
Aiden Papier had four kills for Central, and Jack McCarty had 11 digs.
Girls soccer
Oswego 10, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, the Panthers dominated in SPC play.
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way East 2: At New Lenox, the Porters won in SWSC action. Bella Diorio, Heather Canny, Karolina Skubisz and Natalie Zodrow scored a goal each.
Joliet West 2, Yorkville 1: At Yorkville, the Tigers battled to pick up a SPC win.
Girls track
Minooka 84, Oswego 52: At Minooka, the hosts won the SPC dual.
Libby Frazier won the 400-meter run, Kylie Myers won the 800, Peyton Kueltzo won the discus and shot put, Makayla Undesser won pole vault and Ryanne Davis won triple jump. The hosts also won the 4x200 meter relay, the 4x400 and the 4x800.
Boys tennis
Stagg 4, Lincoln-Way West 3: At Stagg, the Warriors fell just short in SWSC action.
At singles, Milan Miskovic won. At doubles, wins were earned by Rylan Cups and Myles Nelson and Jayden Kristie and Dominic Tous.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way East 7, Metea Valley 2: At Metea, the Griffins picked up a nonconference victory.