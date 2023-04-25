The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, April 24, 2023

Shutouts have been the norm for Plainfield North’s girls soccer team this spring. The Tigers have put up 11 shutouts and found that same rhythm in a Southwest Prairie Conference first-place showdown with visiting Plainfield South on Monday.
North got a pair of goals from Kolbie Harriman and Hanna Manuel in a 7-0 win over the visiting Cougars. Lauryn Amico, Mackenzie Harriman added goals for North (13-1-2, 5-0 SPC).
South suffered its first loss of the conference season, dropping to 12-2-2, 4-1 in the SPC.
Baseball
Wilmington 5, Reed-Custer 4: At Braidwood, Reid Juster was sneaky good for the Wildcats in the Illinois Central Eight contest. His steal of home in the top of the seventh gave Wilmington (9-7, 3-5 ICE) the win. Sophomore Kyle Farrell had a two-run double for the Wildcats. Jake McPherson was dominant again with 14 strikeouts and two doubles for R-C (13-4, 6-2).
Providence Catholic 16, Loyola Academy 2 (5 inn.): At Wilmette, nine runs in the first inning proved to be more than enough for the Celtics in the Chicago Catholic League battle. Gavin Gomez homered and drove in four, and Nate O’Donnell clubbed a home run and drove in a pair for PC (16-2, 6-1 CCL).
Morris 3, Plano 0: At Plano, Landon VanDyke and Zach Smolkovich combined to strike out 10 as Morris (16-3, 8-0) stayed perfect in the Interstate 8 Conference with the win. Griffin Zweeres homered as part of a two-hit day for Morris.
Lockport 13, Homewood-Flossmoor 9: At Flossmoor, after a wild first inning that saw the Porters and Vikings combine for 13 runs, the visitors pulled away for the win. Anthony Martinez and Colton Benaitis both homered. Benaitis drove in four and Martinez two for Lockport (12-6, 4-3 SouthWest Suburban Red).
Peotone 5, Lisle 2: At Lisle, Hunter Becker was the dominant shot in the arm the Blue Devils needed to get their first win of the season. Becker struck out eight, and Peotone (1-13, 1-8) scored four times in the third inning to pull away. Chris Papliarulo homered, and Esteban Anaya drove in two for Peotone.
Lincoln-Way Central 15, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (4 inn.): At New Lenox, Collin Mowry and Jack Novak drove in four runs each for Central in the SWSC contest. Braden Meyer contributed three RBIs and Collin Senpeil two for LWC (12-6, 4-2).
Plainfield South 10, Joliet Central 2: At Plainfield, Carson Blake doubled, tripled and drove in four for South. Evan Cary added two more RBIs, and Brett Snyder struck out nine for the Cougars (5-9-1, 2-3 SPC). Jay Zepeda had two hits for Central (8-12, 3-8).
Oswego 7, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers (9-8-1, 4-4 SPC) were held without a hit.
Oswego East 7, Minooka 6: At Minooka, a wild rally by the Indians came up just short. Five runs in the last of the seventh weren’t enough as Minooka fell to 13-5-1 on the season, 7-2-1 in the SPC. Andrew Forillo had two hits and drove in two for the Indians.
Plainfield Central 16, Plainfield East 1 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Central scored 10 runs in the fourth to blow open the SPC game. Taylor Kujak hit a two-run home run and drove in five for Central (17-5, 8-3).
Romeoville 1, Joliet West 0: At Joliet, Justin Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to account for the only run of the day for the Spartans (9-12, 3-1 SPC). Joe Lukancic had two hits for West (9-8, 5-4 ).
Sandburg 7, Bolingbrook 1: At Bolingbrook, the visiting Eagles plated six in the first and never looked back in their SWSC win. Jordan Gozum had an RBI single for the Raiders (6-12-1, 2-5).
Coal City 8, Herscher 6 (9 inn.): At Herscher, Kaelyn Natyshok hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to win the Illinois Central Eight game for the Coalers. Cason Headley added two RBIs for Coal City (11-6, 9-2).
Softball
Oswego 11, Romeoville 2: At Romeoville, the Spartans managed two hits in the SPC contest. Gracie Brucki and Jolene Anderson had singles, and Rylee Teel had an RBI for Romeoville (2-8, 0-3).
Coal City 12, Herscher 5: At Herscher, Jadyn Shaw had a big day for the Coalers. Her four hits and three RBIs lifted Coal City in the ICE contest. Masyn Kuder went the distance in the circle and drove in two at the plate. Kerigan Copes added a pair of RBIs for Coal City (19-5, 9-0).
Wilmington 10, Reed-Custer 7: At Braidwood, the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 5-all tie in an ICE victory. Pitcher Olivia Hansen did just about everything that Wilmington (4-13, 1-8) could have asked. She struck out eight, tripled and drove in four for Wilmington. Mya Beard homered, and Addison Brown struck out 11 and drove in four for R-C (4-10, 3-6).
Plainfield North 11, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers banged out 16 hits and got a pair of RBIs from Aimee Wright, Giana Winge, Alex Sikora and Jessica Knight in an SPC win. Knight struck out eight for the Tigers (9-7, 3-1).
Peotone 11, Lisle 0 (6 inn.): At Lisle, freshman Sophie Klawitter allowed one hit and struck out 15 for the Blue Devils in an ICE victory. Ashley Veltman drove in three runs, and Caelan Farmer, Autumn Clay and Mady Kibelkis each knocked in two for Peotone (5-8, 2-7).
Joliet West 3, West Aurora 2: At Joliet, Brooke Schwall, Hope Hughes and Mya Millsaps each drove in a run as the Tigers prevailed in the SPC contest. Madison Jadron got the win for West (7-6, 4-2).
Morris 6, Kaneland 2: At Morris, Kayla Jepson reached on an error to allow two runs to score, and Addison Stacy tripled to add two more for Morris in the Interstate 8 Conference game. The five-run sixth led to Ella Davis closing it out in the circle with seven strikeouts for Morris (15-4, 7-1).
Marist 6, Joliet Catholic 1: At Joliet, the Redhawks broke open a tight one with a three-run fifth to earn the East Suburban Catholic Conference win. Addy Rizzatto had an RBI for the Angels (14-7, 3-2 in the ESCC).
Minooka 16, Plainfield Central 2 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, the Indians put up an offensive display, clubbing 21 hits in the SPC contest. Gracie Anderson and Sofia Dzuiba each drove in three runs for Minooka (8-10, 2-2). Kenzie Huey, Alexis Schuldt and Paige Borton drove in two each for Minooka.
Yorkville 8, Plainfield East 0: At Yorkville, Madi Reeves threw a perfect game in the SPC win over the Bengals. East fell to 8-6, 3-3 in the SPC.
Providence 6-11, Resurrection 7-1: At New Lenox, the Celtics split an East Suburban Catholic Conference doubleheader. In Game 1, Grace Golebiowski had four hits and Annika Hannigan drove in two runs for Providence. Game 2 was a different story as Providence (10-8, 6-3) as Angelina Cole and Kailee O’Sullivan drove in three apiece for the Celtics.
Oswego East 17, Joliet Central (3 inn.): At Joliet, the Steelmen managed two hits in the SPC loss to the Wolves. Joselyn Davenport doubled, and Natalie Rayes singled for Central (2-9, 0-4).