Baseball: Lincoln-Way East rallies to topple Lincoln-Way West

FRANKFORT – Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh against a pitching staff that had allowed it next to nothing, it was hard to envision a logical path for a Lincoln-Way East rally Monday afternoon.
But when you are in as many close games as the Griffins have found themselves this season, a certain comfort level begins to take hold.
As such, the Griffins calmly mounted what would be its only serious offensive challenge of the day that culminated with a bases-loaded, run-scoring single from Aiden Knipper that allowed them to escape with a 3-2 SouthWest Suburban Conference win over Lincoln-Way West.
“Most importantly, we’ve played so many close games this season and maybe not necessarily always learn lessons, but we’ve been in so many tight games, that I think we are starting to get pretty comfortable,” Lincoln-Way East coach Eric Brauer said. “Where the moment doesn’t get too big or we try to do too much, we’re just learning how to be comfortable in tight games.”
Lincoln-Way East (15-5-1, 6-1 SWSC) had only two hits through the first six innings, so stifled that that they had managed to get only two balls to even leave the infield against the Warriors’ combo of pitchers Conor Essenburg and Lucas Acevedo.
Even the seventh didn’t see the Griffins exactly tear the cover off the ball. Trevor Fishman started the inning by reaching on an in-between ball that went for an infield hit, and Johnny Dwyer followed by reaching on an error.
A sacrifice bunt moved the two runners into scoring position, and Griffins No. 9 hitter Jack Cosich delivered with a single that cut the Lincoln-Way West (15-5, 5-2) advantage to 2-1. Lincoln-Way East went back to the bunt again, and Matt Hudik delivered an immaculate one that was placed so precisely that not only did it allow the tying run to score, but it also found Hudik safe at first while pushing the potential game-winning run over to third base.
“I just was excited to get it down,” Hudik said. “When I saw it get down the first-base line, I knew the run was going to be able to score. It just shows that we never give up.”
Lincoln-Way West elected to walk Tyler Bell to load the bases, which thrust Knipper into the potential hero’s role. He wasted little time seizing the moment, lashing a clean single through the drawn-in Lincoln-Way West infield for the game-winner.
“When we were down in Jacksonville, I got walked multiple times,” Knipper said. “I didn’t do the job there, but I was happy to get the job done today.”
The game was a bona fide pitchers’ duel through the first six innings, as Lincoln-Way West’s Essenburg and Lincoln-Way East’s Zach Kwasny locked horns throughout the game.
Lincoln-Way West’s first run was an unearned one in the first inning, as Cole Crafton singled and scored on an error later in the inning. Kwasny buckled down after that, striking out 10 through six innings of work, but another unearned run in the sixth inning gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead and looked like it might extinguish any chance Lincoln-Way East might have had.
“We go to the same gym, and obviously there’s the rivalry between East and West,” Kwasny said of the duel with Essenburg. “It was definitely fun. He had our number, and they finally took him ou,t and we finally capitalized in the last inning. That’s what you have to do to win games sometimes. We just kept grinding out at-bats.”
Essenburg was on cruise control early in the game, surrendering just two infield hits in the first five innings before Bell touched him up for what was Lincoln-Way East’s lone solid contact to that point with a leadoff double in the sixth.
He departed after a walk to Knipper, but Acevedo coaxed a double play and recorded a strikeout to end the Lincoln-Way East sixth.
Aaron Scott relieved Kwasny and quickly sent Lincoln-Way East back to the plate for its final cuts with a clean inning – which proved to be pivotal in the grand scheme of things.
“You are always one pitch away from something good happening, and in that last inning, whether it be a walk or a squibber or a bunt, in a 2-0 game, you’re not chasing seven,” Brauer said. “You just kind of need one pitch to go your way. I think our guys were really patient to continue to go one pitch at a time. That was a big key for us because we didn’t have a whole lot to be confident about through six innings. In the seventh inning, we just kept attacking one pitch at a time.”