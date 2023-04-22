The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, April 22

TINLEY PARK — The Joliet West baseball team picked up an 8-2 nonconference win over Andrew on Saturday.
Winning pitcher Jimmy Anderson went six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out seven against no walks. Offensively, Christian Chignoli and Matt Marchiniak each had three hits for the Tigers (9-7), while Deon McNair had a double, two RBIs and scored a run.
Joliet Central 17, Kankakee 2: John Stasiak went the distance on the mound for the Steelmen (8-11), allowing five hits and one earned run in four innings. Stasiak helped himself by going 2 for 2 at the plate. He got help from Jose Leal (3 for 4, triple, 2 RBIs) and Robert Fitzpatrick (double, RBI), while Rodney DeSilva and Rafael Gutierrez were both 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Lockport 20, Plainfield East 5: Anthony Martinez went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Porters to the nonconference win. Joey Delponte was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Anthony Francone, Cal Korosa, and Caden Miller all doubled.
Providence Catholic 4, Loyola 1: Drew Zemaitis threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Celtics past the Ramblers. Enzo Infelise hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning, and Sammy Atkinson delivered a three-run bomb in the fourth.
Joliet Catholic 15, Kaneland 0: Aidan Hayse threw four scoreless innings with six strikeouts for the Hilltoppers (13-4-1). Brett Hulbert had three hits and four RBIs to lead the offense, while Jimmy Sharp had two hits and four RBIs.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Oak Forest 5: Cole Crafton and Conor Essenburg (triple) each had two hits for the Warriors in the nonconference win. Colin McCarty allowed one hit and no runs in 2 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Morris 8, Pontiac 2: Jack Wheeler and Caston Norris each had two hits to lead the offense for Morris (15-3), while Nazim Baftiri and Griffin Zweeres each doubled and Cody DelFavero had two RBIs. Maddox Reta struck out eight in six innings to record the victory.
SOFTBALL
Morris 4, Streator 1: Morris improved to 14-3 with the win. Ella Davis notched her 13th victory of the year, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
Lincoln-Way West 17, Romeoville 0: Reese Rourke went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Warriors to the nonconference win. Rourke also went the full three innings on the mound, firing a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. Ava Murphy, Molly Marquardt, Olivia Calderone, Peyton Cusack and Paige Seivert all doubled for West.
LaSalle-Peru 7, Coal City 1: Makalya Henline and Mia Ferrias each had two hits to lead Coal City (18-4) in the nonconference loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 8, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Kaide Valdez scored a goal for the Porters, who improved to 11-2-1.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Edwardsville Invitational: Plainfield North won the championship at the 22-team event with 137 points, 10 more than runner-up Edwardsville. Noah Gilbert won the 3200-meter run for the Tigers with a personal-best time of 9:54.74.