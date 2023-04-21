The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, April 20

At Bradley, Cole Crafton homered and drove in a run to lead the Lincoln-Way West Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference baseball win over Bradley-Bourbonnais, 9-3.
Tyler Koscinski went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Dominic Saso also drove in a run.
Reagan King struck out nine through five innings of work.
Providence 10, St. Rita 2: At St. Rita, Cooper Eggert went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Celtics to a Chicago Catholic League Conference victory.
Nate O’Donnell went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs. Jacob Garcia went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Jackson Smith and Enzo Infelise each drove in a run.
O’Donnell struck out five through five innings on the mound.
Lemont 8, Shepard 2: At Shepard, Carter Storti and Michael Graefen homered in a nonconference victory.
Storti went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Graefen drove in one. Joe Pender, Brandon Johnson, Patrick Gardner and Conor Murray each drove in a run.
Ryan Klukas struck out 15 through seven innings of work on the mound.
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Stagg 3: At Stagg, the Knights battled to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Romeoville 6, Plainfield South 4: At Romeoville, the Cougars fell in nonconference action.
Softball
Lemont 10, Shepard 1: At Shepard, Sage Mardjetko struck out 20 in seven innings in the circle to lead Lemont to a nonconference victory.
Allison Pawlowicz went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Nicole Pontrelli also drove in two runs. Frankie Rita went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Dwight 4, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3: At Dwight, Averi Jury hit two solo home runs, Madi Ely pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief, and Taylor Heath delivered a walk-off RBI single to drive in Erin Anderson with the winning run as the Trojans (11-4 overall, 5-3 TCC) earned the Tri-County Conference split with the Warriors (10-6, 5-3).
Maci Johnson added a 3-for-3, one-RBI performance for Dwight.
Lockport 7, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: At Flossmoor, Addison Foster went 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Peyton Kryza drove in two runs, and Sarah Viar, Alyssa Schaffer and Giuliana Giordano each added an RBI.
Kelcie McGraw struck out nine in seven innings in the circle.
Plainfield East 10, Romeoville 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Lauren Brock went 2 for 3 with three RBIs in a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Maddie Kilroy was 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Natalie Utrata was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Avery Welsh allowed just one hit in four innings.
Plainfield South 12, Plainfield Central 8: At Plainfield, the Cougars picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Lincoln-Way East 15, Lincoln-Way West 5: At New Lenox, Molly Marquardt hit a grand slam and Olivia Calderone homered, but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Beecher 11, Wilmington 1 (5 inn.): At Beecher, Molly Southall went 1 for 2 with an RBI, but the Wildcats fell in nonconference action.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At New Lenox, Ava Peterson scored and assisted during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Kylie Murphy, Addie Gudaitis and Kate Kinsella had a goal apiece. Piper Eggener and Nora Gaffney each tallied an assist.
Joliet Central 5, Joliet West 0: At Joliet, the Steelmen dominated in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Lemont 6, Reavis 1: At Reavis, Lemont battled to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors battled to win in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23.
Garrett Konopack led with 27 assists and three kills, Connor Studer had 15 kills and seven digs, Connor Jaral had nine kills, Benen Flores had three aces, Colin Dargan had four kills and two blocks, and Andrew Flores had three assists and 10 digs.
Bolingbrook 2, Andrew 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders battled to a Southwest Suburban Conference win, 25-21, 27-25.
Joliet Catholic 2, St. Patrick 0: At Chicago, the Hilltoppers won in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.
Stagg 2, Lockport 0: At Stagg, the Porters fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 15-25, 20-25.
Wade Welke led with six kills and seven digs, Kevin Rodriguez had six digs, and Sam Eliacostas had 20 assists.
West Aurora 2, Romeoville 0: At Aurora, the Spartans fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action, 14-25, 16-25.
Reavis 2, Lemont 0: At Lemont, the hosts fell in Southwest Suburban Conference play, 25-23, 26-24.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way Central invite: At New Lenox, the Warriors of Lincoln-Way West beat the hosts and Andrew, 12-3.
LWW won three of five doubles matches and nine of 10 singles matches against Central. The Warriors beat Andrew in two of the five doubles matches and all 10 singles matches.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 14, Stagg 4: At New Lenox, the hosts won and improved to 17-3-1 with a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Bass fishing
Mouw, Petrovic named all-state: A pair of local high school fishermen, Joliet’s Brett Mouw and Minooka’s Hunter Petrovic, were selected as Illinois’ only two members on the Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher, or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade-point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.
B.A.S.S. received over 300 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 52 student anglers from 30 states. Additionally, 42 students received honorable mention, including Illinois fishermen from Pulaski and Mokena.