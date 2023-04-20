The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A backyard battle turned into a three-game thriller as Lincoln-Way West boys volleyball took down neighborhood rival Providence Catholic 23-25, 25-10, 25-18 on Wednesday in New Lenox.
Connor Struder slammed home nine kills and defended with six digs for West (13-3). Garrett Konopack dished out 24 assists and Andrew Flores added 11 digs for the Warriors. Providence fell to 5-14 overall.
Joliet Central 2, Crete-Monee 0: At Joliet, the Steelmen (3-13) picked up their third win of the year with a 29-27, 25-23 victory over the visiting Warriors.
West Chicago 2, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, the Wildcats took down the Raiders 25-23, 25-23 in a nonconference contest. Bolingbrook fell to 9-9 on the season.
Baseball
Reed-Custer 13, Peotone 1 (6 inn.): At Peotone, Joe Stellano dominated on the mound and Jake McPherson at the plate for the Comets in an Illinois Central Eight win. Stellano fanned 11 and allowed just one hit. McPherson homered and drove in three for R-C (12-3, 6-1). Jacob Eaheart had an RBI for Peotone (0-13, 0-7).
Morris 17, LaSalle-Peru 7: At Morris, Caston Norris went deep with a two-run home run in a seven-run first inning for Morris (13-3, 8-0 Interstate 8). Brett Bounds and Cody Delfavero drove in three each for Morris.
Coal City 15, Streator 11: At Coal City, seven runs in the first and seven more in the third was just about all the Coalers needed in the ICE win. Braden Reilly had a big day with a home run and four knocked in for Coal City (9-6, 6-1). Austin Davy drove in three, while Nolan Ness and Jim Feeney had two RBIs each for the Coalers.
Marquette 8, Seneca 6: At Ottawa, a five-run fifth inning from the Crusaders did in the Irish. Paxton Giertz battled on the mound for Seneca (7-5, 4-4 Tri-County Conference), striking out eight. Casey Clennon, Calvin Maierhofer and Kenny Daggett had two hits apiece for the Irish.
Dwight 16, Streator-Woodland 15: At Dwight, the Trojans plated a season-best for runs in a TCC win. Dawson Carr had four hits and three RBIs to lead Dwight. Terry Wilkey hit a two-run homer and Jack Duffy and Luke Gallet drove in two more each for the Trojans.
Softball
Coal City 9, Streator 6: At Coal City, the Coalers scored in every inning but one and hung on for the ICE win over the Bulldogs. Masyn Kuder struck out eight in the circle and drove in a pair for Coal City (18-3, 8-0). Abby Gagliardo and Makayla Henline each drove in a pair.
Reed-Custer 5, Peotone 1: At Peotone, Halie LaGrange drove in two runs and Abby Sunday did the same in the ICE win for the Comets (3-8, 3-3). Sophie Klawitter struck out eight for the Blue Devils (4-8, 1-7).
Morris 5, Sycamore 2: At Morris, Ella Davis fanned six Spartans in the Interstate 8 win. Davis also drove in a run as did Natalie Lawton and Alyssa Jepson for Morris (12-4, 4-1).
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West 11, Oak Forest 4: At New Lenox, Dana Bogda and Autumn Barajas teamed up to take No. 1 doubles for the Warriors. Malori Zamora and Abigail Grude took No. 2 doubles and Kealy Wujcik and Lyn Noland No. 4 doubles. Bogda, Zamora, Noland, Barajas, Grude, Wujcik, Ella McLynn and Peyton White won singles matches for West.
Womens Softball
Kankakee Community College 6-14, Joliet Junior College 1-1: At Kankakee, Natalie Tatera drove in Savannah Anderson with the lone run of the first game of the doubleheader. Tatera struck out six for JJC. Tatera had an RBI in game two for JJC (20-11).