The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, April 18

At Plainfield, Plainfield Central used an eight-run sixth inning to secure a 13-10 comeback win over Joliet West on Tuesday with Phillip Carlton’s two-run triple the highlight in the Southwest Prairie Conference baseball game.
Gavin Garnica went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and Colin Bautye drove in two.
Danny Doherty got the win on the mound, struck out two and allowed two hits through 1 1/3 innings.
Dwight 5, Streator 1: At Streator, Luke Gallet struck out 14 in a complete-game effort to lead the Trojans to a nonconference win.
Gallet went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Terry Wilkey went 2 for 3 and drove in a run and Tracer Brown also drove in a run.
Wilmington 13, Herscher 2: At Herscher, Lucas Rink went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kyle Farrell went 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored, Cade McCubbin drove in three runs and Reid Juster went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Rink struck out eight in a complete-game effort.
Morris 8, Rochelle 3: At Rochelle, Jack Wheeler went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, AJ Zweeres went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs and Landon VanDyke and Caston Norris combined to drive in three.
VanDyke struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings on the mound.
Reed-Custer 10, Peotone 0: At Braidwood, Jack McPherson fired a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 2 at the plate with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Comets to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Joe Stellano, Joe Bembenek and Cole Goodwin had two hits each and Connor Esparza, Colin Esparza, Brady Tyree and Kyle Fordonski added a hit a piece.
Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Grace Christian 1 (4 inn.): At Gardner, Ethan Maxard had a grand slam and six RBIs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory.
Dane Halpin had two RBIs, two singles, two doubles and two runs scored.
Gabby McHugh struck out 11 through four.
St. Rita 10, Providence 0: At Providence, Gavin Gomez and Jude Allen hit doubles but the Celtics fell in Chicago Catholic Conference action.
Ryan Hussey struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings of work.
Softball
Peotone 1, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, Sophie Klawitter struck out 15 in a complete-game shutout in an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Mady Kibelkis scored the game’s only run and Mackenzie Strough went 2 for 3.
Coal City 14, Streator 4: At Streator, the visiting Coalers (17-3 overall, 7-0 ICE) combined their 11 hits with six Streator (7-5, 6-1) errors to take over first place in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Coal City was also led by Makayla Henline (two hits, three runs scored), Briahnna Combes (two-run single) and Kerigan Copes (3 for 3) in support of winning pitcher Briahnna Combes, who struck out three over three innings.
Ottawa Marquette 14, Grace Christian 4 (6 inn.): At Gardner, Kayla Scheuber slugged a three-run homer, drove in five and scored twice during a nonconference win.
Nina Siano had three hits and two RBIs and Grace Olsen drove in two.
Jayden Buchanan went four innings and stuck out three, giving up one earned run.
Plainfield East 17, Joliet Central 2 (4 inn.): At Plainfield, the Bengals scored six runs in the first and eight in the second to secure a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Alyssa Bonomo went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Tricia Hogrefe went 4 for 4 with three runs and drove in three and Abby DeGrado went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Kierney Latarewicz struck out two over four innings on the mound.
Lemont 11, Oak Lawn 1: At Lemont, Rhea Mardjetko struck out 10 over five innings to lead the hosts to a victory.
Avaree Taylor went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a double, Olivia Parent and Ava Reed combined to drive in two runs and Maya Hollendover had two doubles and an RBI.
Marquette 1, Seneca 0: At Seneca, the hosts battled but fell in Tri-County Conference action.
Alyssa Zellers went 2 for 3 at the plate. Tessa Krull struck out five through five innings of work in the circle.
Girls soccer
Lockport 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Lockport, the Porters won in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Kaylin Klutcharch and Karolina Skubisz scored a goal each.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, the Porters picked up a nonconference victory, 25-18, 25-16.
Josh Bluhm led with 10 kills, Sam Eliacostas had 22 assists and Kevin Rodriguez had 13 digs and three aces.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Knights won in Southwest Prairie Conference action, 25-22, 25-20.
Jack McCarthy and 13 digs and Aiden Papier had four kills.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: At Flossmoor, Paige Barkoozis scored four times to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Maddie Dul and Olivia Murphy combined to score four more and Olivia Murphy, Zoey Wallock and Mckenna Vola each added one.
Madalyn Witt was in net with six saves.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 20, Homewood-Flossmoor 12: At New Lenox, the Warriors battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, improving 16-4-1.
Badminton
Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Lincoln-Way West 6: At New Lenox, four players won at singles but the Warriors fell in SPC action.
Ella McLynn, Lyn Noland, Abigail Grude and Kealey Wujcik each had wins. At doubles, Malori Zamora and Abigail Grude (No. 2) and Kealey Wujcik and Lyn Noland (No. 4) won.