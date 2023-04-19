Softball: Plainfield North scores early in SPC win over Minooka

MINOOKA – Scoring early and often was the game plan for Plainfield North in a Southwest Prairie Conference game against Minooka.
The Tigers executed that plan to near perfection, scoring six runs in the top of the first and nine more in the top of the second. They added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth and came away with an 18-7, five-inning victory.
“Our bats have come alive the last couple of weeks,” first-year Plainfield North coach Julie Ann Czerniakowski said. “We are playing with confidence and energy, and the hits were contagious today.”
Indeed they were.
The Tigers collected 15 hits on the day, including three each by leadoff hitter Keira Suntken and No. 9 hitter Aimee Wright. Reegan Harrison was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Suntken also drove in three. Wright, Alex Sikora and winning pitcher Megan Bouska each had two RBIs.
“We wanted to jump on them early,” said Suntken, who had two hits and two RBIs in the first inning. “My job as the leadoff hitter is to get on base and let the other girls drive me home.
“It’s always fun to get a win on the road in the conference.”
Suntken got the Tigers (8-6, 2-1) going with a leadoff single through the middle. Sikora followed suit before Giana Winge walked to load the bases. A grounder to short by Natalie Lesnicki scored Suntken with the first run before Brooke Brzerczek reached on an error to score Sikora. A single to right by Harrison chased home Winge for a 3-0 lead. An out later, Bouska reached on an error and Wright walked to load the bases. Suntken then singled to right to score Harrison and courtesy runner Kristen Sparlin for a 6-0 lead.
“Everybody hit well today,” Harrison said. “We brought the energy right from the start, and we didn’t let up once we got the lead. We scored in every inning.
“We knew we had to keep scoring because Minooka is a good team, and they can score, too. We lost to them last year, but we showed up strong today and didn’t want the same thing to happen.”
Bouska got the Indians out in order in the bottom of the first, and the Tigers went back to work. They batted around again, this time scoring nine times to move out to a 15-0 lead. Wright delivered a two-run single in the inning, while Suntken, Harrison and Bouska all had RBI singles and Sikora delivered a sacrifice fly.
Minooka (6-9, 1-2) began to chip away in the bottom of the second. Madison Kelly led off with a triple to right and scored an on error on a ball hit by Molly Jacobson. Two outs later, sophomore Mayson Carr slugged her first varsity home run, cutting the lead to 15-3.
Wright led off the top of the third for North with a double off the top of the right-field fence, went to third on a fly to center by Suntken and came home on a grounder to short by Sikora.
Minooka answered with two runs in the bottom half, getting an RBI single by Chloe Kohnhorst, driving in Taylor Mackin, who led off the inning with a double. With the bases loaded, Emma Congoran grounded to third and Kohnhorst was forced out at home. The throw to first got away, allowing Kelly, who had singled, to score and make it 16-5.
Each team scored once in the fourth, with North getting an RBI single by Bouska and Minooka a solo homer by Mackin. North scored in the fifth on an RBI single by Lesnicki, while Minooka got a run in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Paige Borton.
Czerniakowski was happy to see her team get some quick runs against Minooka.
“We wanted to get on them early and not let them settle in,” Czerniakowski said. “They are a good team and can put up runs, so we knew we had to keep scoring.
“The girls are confident, and the team supports each other. That helps them through their at-bats, and we are really starting to do well.”
On another day, seven runs would have been good enough for a Minooka win.
“Usually when you score seven runs, you feel pretty good,” Minooka coach Mark Brown said. “Hand it to Plainfield North. They put the ball in play and found open spots on the field.”