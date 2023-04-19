Softball: Maddie Raske’s defensive gem highlights Lincoln-Way East’s win over Lockport

FRANKFORT – In a game that had four home runs and ended up being a 10-run win in six innings, a homer that wasn’t proved to be the biggest play.
In a SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue Division battle, Lincoln-Way East continued its mastery over Lockport by hitting three home runs Tuesday and coming away with a 13-3 victory.
But for all the runs that were scored, it was two that didn’t that kept the tide going for the Griffins (12-3, 4-1).
Lockport (14-4, 2-3) trailed 4-1 with one out in the top of the fifth. But junior first baseman Morgan Spodarek smoked a solo home run to left and junior third baseman Sarah Viar (2-for-3) looped a single to left.
That brought up junior designated player Brooke Keltner who creamed a drive to straightaway center. The ball was ticketed to be a two-run home run and the game would be tied. All the momentum that Lincoln-Way East had with a pair of early homers would be gone.
Except it wasn’t. That’s because senior center fielder Maddie Raske went back and reached over the fence to rob Keltner of the tying home run.
“I just saw the ball and thought, ‘uh-oh.’ But I went back to the fence and jumped as high as I could.”— Maddie Raske, Lincoln-Way East center fielder
“I just saw the ball and thought, ‘Uh-oh,’” Raske said. “But I went back to the fence and jumped as high as I could. I knew I was close to the fence and as the ball went into my glove I closed my eyes. I was pretty surprised I caught it.
“This is a pretty big win. We lost a conference game earlier in the season (5-2 to Lincoln-Way Central on April 11), so we needed a to get this one.”
While the Porters did score another run in the inning when Viar scored on an error, the fact that they didn’t tie the game and then have an opportunity to take the lead was huge.
“She might have been surprised but I wasn’t,” Griffins senior winning pitcher Maddy Hickey said of Raske’s reach on the catch. “She always gives 110 percent out there and all my fielders have my back. That kept our momentum.”
The score was still 4-3 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. But freshman second baseman Mackenzie Bacah (3 for 4, 3 runs), who led off with a double, scored on a wild pitch, and senior catcher Aubrey O’Neil laced a two-run single to center to make it 7-3.
Lincoln-Way East then polished it off with six runs in the sixth. Hickey helped herself with a three-run home run to center to make it 10-3. Two runs later scored on the Porters’ second error of the game and senior left fielder Kelly Raslavicz (3 for 4) ended the game by lining an RBI single to left.
“It was fun,” Hickey said pitching the win and hammering her third homer of the season. “We know a lot of the girls on Lockport because of travel ball. So we’re friendly but we all want to win.”
Addison Foster, a senior second baseman, had a two-out RBI single for Lockport in the top of the second. But the Griffins came back with a two-run home run to right from freshman third baseman Maddie Henry, her second of the season, in the bottom of the second. Then senior shortstop Katie Stewart (3 for 3, 3 runs, HR, BB, 2 RBIs) smashed a two-run home, her 10th of the season, to left in the bottom of the third.
“Someone said it hit a track person,” Stewart said of her long homer, which went into the track meet that was taking place at the adjacent football field. “I’ve had one other one that went that far in a game. When I was able to take the ball up the middle in my first at-bat for a single, it set the tone. I just look to have fun at the plate and swing hard.
“This is huge. Last year we struggled with Lockport (winning 8-4 in 11 innings and 1-0). We have Lincoln-Way West coming up (this Thursday), so we just have to carry this momentum.”
Hickey went the distance for the Griffins, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Lockport, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped, used three pitchers, sophomores Kelcie McGraw and Alaina Peetz, as well as junior Ava Kasper.
“It’s a game of inches,” Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec said. “If (Keltner’s) ball goes over we have an opportunity to take the lead. Then it’s a much different ballgame.
“We will come back tomorrow focused on what we can control and stay committed to the process. We want to learn from each pitch, at bat and game. It’s about being relentless in our approach each day.”