The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, April 15

The score might look like it, but Providence Catholic and Lockport did not play a football game Saturday afternoon.
The Celtics baseball team did, though, win a slugfest, improving on 12-1 on the season by outscoring the Porters, 28-17.
Jackson Smith had a huge day for Providence, collecting five hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs. Enzo Infelise and Jude Allen each had three hits for the Celtics, while AJ Vinci had five RBIs. Caden Miller knocked in five runs for Lockport.
Lockport opened the scoring with five in the bottom of the first, but Providence answered with five in the top of the second. Lockport scored one in the bottom of the second before the Celtics blew it open with 10 in the top of the third. After Lockport scored five in the bottom of the six to close to within 19-16, Providence racked up nine in the top of the seventh.
Smith and Nate O’Donnell each had two doubles for the Celtics, while Infelise, Gavin Gomez and Allan all had one. VInci added a triple.
Anthony Francone and Joey Manzo each had three hits and two RBIs for Lockport. Two of Manzo’s hits were doubles, while Dylan Nagle and Giovani Zaragoza also doubled and Miller homered.
Morris 10, Coal City 3: Nazim Baftiri went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Morris (11-3) to the nonconference win. Jack Wheeler (double, 3 RBIs), Caston Norris (RBI) and A.J. Zweeres (double) all had two hits.
Plainfield Central 13, Shepard 3: Taylor Kujak was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Wildcats (14-5) to the nonconference win. Joey Luciano was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while J.T. Augustyniak (home run) and Ryan Bailye each had two RBIs.
Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 3: Aiden Zelenski was 3 for 4 with a double, while John St. Clair (double), Evan Czarnik and Joey Gulliano all had two hits for the Tigers. Jack Fagerson got the win on the mound, with relief help from Kyle Demay and St. Clair.
Lincoln-Way East 8, Lemont 5: Tyler Bell was 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Griffins (13-4) to the nonconference win. Brandon Johnson was 3 for 3 with two doubles for Lemont.
Seneca 9, Somonauk 5: Casey Clennon (double, triple, two RBIs), Calvin Maierhofer, Paxton Giertz (two RBIs) and Zack Sulzberger all had two hits for Seneca (7-3). Maierhofer struck out eight in five innings to record the win.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 7, Sandburg 0: Sage Mardjetko threw a two-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts for Lemont (8-0) in the nonconference win. Raegan Duncan was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Natalie Pacyga was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Lockport 6, South Elgin 5: Morgan Spodarek was 2 for 2 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs, leading the Porters (13-3) to the nonconference win. Sarah Viar doubled for Lockport, while Alaina Peetz and Kelcie McGraw combined to strike out 11.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Oak Forest 1: Molly Marquardt went 3 for 3 with a home run for the Warriors (10-4), while Reese Rourke homered and threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Providence Catholic 3, Montini 2: The Celtics (8-6) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to come away with the win. Kailee O’Sullivan, Annika Hannigan and Angelina Cole all had RBIs for Providence, while Abby Johnson allowed six hits and struck out five.
Oswego 1, Morris 0: Ella Davis allowed just four hits and struck out nine for Morris (10-4) in the nonconference loss.
Tuscola Tournament: Coal City saw its 12-game win streak snapped in a 7-2 loss to Marshall, but went 2-1, beating Arthur, 7-5, and Camp Point, 11-4, to finish in third place. Masyn Kuder got two wins on the mound for the Coalers (16-3).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton-Warrenville South Invitational: Lincoln-Way East fell to Barrington in the title match. The Griffins’ Joey Glennon and Tyler Walenga were named all-tournament. Lincoln-Way Central finished in 24th place. Jaden Didrickson had 33 kills and five blocks, Jack McCarthy had 41 assists and Aiden Papier had 16 kills and 11 blocks for the Knights (5-10).
GIRLS SOCCER
Plainfield Classic: Plainfield North lost in penalty kicks to Geneva in the championship match.