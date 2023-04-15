The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, April 14

At Morris, the hosts won their baseball game against Rochelle in dramatic fashion thanks to a walk-off double Friday. The game was tied 2-all with Morris batting in the bottom of the eighth when Griffin Zweeres doubled on a 2-0 count, driving in a run to cap a 3-2, Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Brett Bounds and AJ Zweeres each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Bounds also struck out eight through seven innings of work.
Providence 13, Marist 3: At Marist, Gavin Gomez homered twice, including a grand slam, to lead the Celtics to a nonconference victory.
Gomez went 2 for 2 with six RBIs and two runs scored. Jacob Garcia, Enzo Infelise, Nate O’Donnell and John Greenwood each drove in a run.
O’Donnell struck out five in five innings.
Lincoln-Way West 16, Minooka 8: At Minooka, three Lincoln-Way West players homered during a nonconference win.
Anthony Massa was 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Kaleb Wilkey went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs. Lucas Acevedo went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Crafton went 1 for 5 with a home run and three runs scored.
Colton Kachinsky struck out five through three innings.
Clifton Central 24, Reed-Custer 9 (6 inn.): At Braidwood, the Comets fell behind early and couldn’t come back during nonconference action.
Jake McPherson led the offense by going 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Colin Esparza, Joe Bembenek, Wesley Shats, Brady Tyree and Cole Goodwin each had an RBI.
Softball
Seneca 6, Wilmington 2: At Wilmington, Tessa Krull allowed two runs and struck out 15 through seven innings to lead the Irish to a nonconference win.
Alyssa Sellers went 1 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, Sam Vandevelde went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Camryn Stecken went 3 for 3, scored a run and drove in three.
Dwight 12, Peotone 2 (6 inn.): At Dwight, Madi Ely allowed one hit and struck out 13 through six innings during a nonconference victory.
Avery Scheuer went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, Taylor Heath went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Megan Livingston went 3 for 4, scored three and drove in one.
Boys volleyball
Lockport Triangular: At Lockport, the hosts won two sets 25-16 over Plainfield Central.
The Porters were led by Josh Bluhm with eight kills, Evan Dziadkowiec had 12 assists, Nate Nacino had five kills and Wade Welke had three aces.
Also at Lockport, the hosts won 2-0 over Waubonsie Valley, 25-23, 25-14.
Josh Bluhm had 13 kills, Evan Dziadkowiec had 27 assists, Kevin Rodriguez 10 digs, and Wade Welke had six kills and three aces.
Girls soccer
Wilmington 8, DePue/Hall 1: At DePue, Alexa Clark and Alain Clark combined to score six goals during nonconference action.
Ella Banas scored two. Lilliana Zavala was in net with three saves.
Plainfield North 3, Oswego 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers battled to pick up a Plainfield Classic tournament victory.