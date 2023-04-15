Softball: Joliet West offense erupts in 14-4 win over Waubonsie Valley

JOLIET — Shelby Fraser is one of the smallest players in terms of height and weight. In terms of making things happen on the softball field, though, Fraser was among the largest for Joliet West on Saturday in a 14-4 nonconference win over Waubonsie Valley.
Hitting from the No. 2 spot in the lineup, Fraser was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, four stolen bases and three runs scored. She helped set the table for power hitters such as Avery Houlihan (3 for 4, home run, four RBIs) and Brooke Schwall (2 for 3, double, two RBIs). Mya Millsaps, the No. 6 hitter, was 3 for 3 with three stolen bases and RBI and two runs.
“For me, it’s about putting the ball in play and getting on base for the power hitters. We have a diverse lineup and it’s been going pretty well.
“This was a great day to play softball. We’re figuring out that we need good energy and also to have fun. We want to come out and play with energy every day, and we did that today.”
After Madison Jadron held Waubonsie Valley scoreless in the top of the first, the Tigers (4-6) gave her some runs to work with in the bottom half. With one out, Fraser slapped a single to left and stole second. An out later, she came home on an RBI single by Schwall, who reached second on an error by the center fielder. After a walk to Caitlynn Baranak, Millsaps singled to bring home Schwall for a 2-0 lead.
Neither team scored in the second, and Jadron kept the Warriors off the board in the top of the third before West exploded.
The Tigers got eight runs in the bottom of the third to move ahead 10-0. Fraser led off with a single and stole second, then came home on a single by Houlihan, who took second on the throw home. Schwall followed with a booming double to left to score Houlihan. Baranak was hit by a pitch, and a Millsaps single loaded the bases. Mackenzie Farkas hit a grounder to second, but Schwall beat the throw home. Paige Pasteris followed with an RBI single, and Jadron helped her own cause with a sacrifice fly to left. Hope Hughes followed with a single before Fraser singled in a pair of runs and Houlihan followed with an RBI single for a 10-0 lead.
“This was a good win for us,” West coach Heather Suca said. “We were aggressive at the plate and on the bases. The whole lineup, one through nine, put the ball in play. We have some speed at the top of the lineup. When Shelby puts the ball in play and gets on base, she is very dangerous with her speed.
“The meat of our lineup has some power, so we have a good mix of speed and power. We’re still a young team and small in terms of numbers, but we are getting better each game. We need to keep our energy up and we’ll be fine.”
Waubonsie Valley got on the board in the top of the fourth. Avery Kahl led off with a single and stole second. She scored on an RBI double by Gia Cobert, and Cobert came home on a single by Anna Riggs. Hannah Laub then homered to center to make it 10-4.
Joliet West countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Millsaps led off with a single, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Mackenzie Farkas. After the Tigers held Waubonsie Valley scoreless in the top of the fifth, they ended the game in the bottom half. Hughes led off with a single, then stole second and third before scoring on an error on a ball hit by Fraser. Houlihan then sent everyone home with a walk-off homer over the center field fence.
“We did a lot of good things today,” Suca said. “Madison Jadron kept their hitters off-balance and she got herself out of some jams early. Our defense played well, too.”