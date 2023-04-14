The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, April 13

Colin Doyle went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Joliet West during a wild 15-13 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield North.
Joliet West trailed 10-0 at one point in the game.
For Plainfield North, John St. Clair went 3 for 5 with a home run and a triple, Ryan Nelson went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Evan Czarnik went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three.
Joe Giuliano struck out six in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Seneca 10, Putnam County 3: At Seneca, Chase Buis went 1 for 4 with a home run and an RBI to lead the Seneca to a Tri-County Conference win.
Paxton Giertz and Casey Clennon both went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored each. Zack Sulzberger went 2 for 3 with a run scored and drove in one.
Giertz struck out 10 through 6 2/3 innings of work.
Reed-Custer 9, Beecher 5: At Beecher, Joe Stellano went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored during a nonconference victory.
Colin Esparza went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Joe Bembenek went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Cameron Smith drove in a run.
Ethan Slager struck out 10 in five innings of work.
Dwight 5, Midland 3 (8 inn.): At Midland the game was tied at three, forcing the game to an eighth inning where the Trojans scored two to secure a Tri-County Conference win.
Dawson Carr went 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Luke Gallet went 1 for 5 with two RBIs, Jack Duffy went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and Tracer Brown went 1 for 3 and drove in a run.
Will Trainor struck out seven through seven innings of work.
Plainfield Central 10, West Aurora 6: At Plainfield, the Knights came from behind and won in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Colin Bailye went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, Taylor Kujak went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two runs scored and Danny Doherty went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs.
Ryan Perry struck out seven through 6 1/3 innings pitched.
Colin Doyle went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Joliet West during a wild 15-13 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield North.
Joliet West trailed 10-0 at one point in the game.
For Plainfield North, John St. Clair went 3 for 5 with a home run and a triple, Ryan Nelson went 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Evan Czarnik went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three.
Joe Giuliano struck out six in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Plano 5: At Gardner, the hosts picked up a nonconference victory.
Benett Grant hit a sac fly in the sixth inning for a key insurance run. Gabe McHugh struck out seven through four innings pitched.
Softball
Lockport 4, Lincoln-Way West 3: At New Lenox, the game was tied at three in the top of the seventh inning but the Porters managed to steal the lead to secure the Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Giuliana Giordano hit a solo home run in the second inning and went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Sarah Viar went 3 for 4 with a run scored and Morgan Spodarek and Kylie Ryan combined to drive in two runs. The Porters totaled 12 hits.
Kelcie McGraw struck out seven through seven innings of work.
Lemont 12, Reavis 2 (5 inn.): At Lemont, the hosts got ahead early with a six-run first inning and maintained the lead during a South Suburban Conference victory.
Frankie Rita went 1 for 1 with a triple and two RBIs, Lauren Grames went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, Emma Kaczmarski went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs, Addison McGrath was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Maya Hollendoner went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Rhea Mardjetko struck out eight through five innings pitched.
Plainfield East 5, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals scored early and maintained the lead during Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Tricia Hogrefe, McKenna Ignasak, Audrey Dennis and Paige Rizzo all tallied hits.
Mia Johnson struck out two through six innings pitched.
Seneca 10, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, three players homered to put the offense ahead during a Tri-County Conference win.
Sam Vandevelde went 1 for 3 with a home run, a sac fly, two runs scored and three RBIs. Audry McNabb went 1 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. Kennedy Hartwig went 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and drove in a run.
Tessa Krull struck out 12 through five innings pitched.
Joliet West 11, Romeoville 4: At Joliet, Brooke Schwall went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Mya Millsaps went 3 for 4, scored three times and drove in two and Mackenzie Farkas went 3 for 3 and drove in three.
Madison Jadron struck out 12 through seven innings of work.
Joliet Catholic 19, Wilmington 2 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, Alina Schlageter went 2 for 3, scored three times and drove in four to lead the Hilltoppers to a nonconference victory.
Addy Rizzatto went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Wrigley Fanter went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Mack Brow went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Sydney Walker struck out six through four innings pitched.
Girls soccer
Lockport 4, Lemont 0: At Lemont, Bella Giorio and Brinlee McNabb each scored a goal to lead the Porters to a nonconference victory.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way East 6, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: At Bradley, Zoey Wallock scored four times to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Paige Barkoozis scored three, Olivia Murphy and McKenna Vola combined to score four and Joey Roedl and Mackenzie Rakoczy had one each.
Madalyn Witt was in net with eight saves.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Providence 0: At Lockport, the hosts battled to a nonconference victory.
The Porters were led by Josh Bluhm with seven kills, Oskar Skurski with five kills, Evan Dziadkowiec with 19 assists, Kevin Rodriguez with eight digs and Wade Welke with five aces.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way West Invite: At New Lenox, the Warriors took first in a tri-team meet against Reavis and Plainfield East.
Maggie Schwerha won both matches at No. 1 singles, Jess Dakin won both at No. 2 singles, Dana Bogda won at No. 3 singles and Autumn Barajas won at No. 4 singles. At doubles, Bodga and Barajas (No. 1) won and Malori Zamora and Abigail Grude (No. 2) won.