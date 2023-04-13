The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, April 12

Lemont senior Sage Mardjetko tossed a no-hitter for the second time in three days Wednesday, this time striking out nine during a 12-0, five-inning win over host Minooka.
Mardjetko walked only one during the nonconference win, and Raegan Duncan provided the main fireworks on offense with a grand slam. Mallory Corse drove in three runs, Addison McGrath plated a pair, while Natalie Pacyga and Frankie Rita (3 for 3) each added an RBI.
Lockport 13, Providence 2 (5 inn.): At Lockport, the host Porters scored 10 runs in the second inning and tacked on three more in the third to secure a nonconference win.
Addison Foster doubled and tripled as part of a two-hit day and drove in three runs while also scoring twice. Brooke Keltner and Peyton Kryza each had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs, and Jill Zodrow had two RBIs. Pitcher Alaina Peetz struck out four and earned the win for Lockport (11-3).
Sophia Thormeyer and Grace Golebiowski drove in the runs for Providence.
Plainfield East 3, Downers Grove North 2 (8 inn.): At Plainfield, the Bengals rallied to force extra innings with two runs in the seventh before Lauren Brock hit a solo home run in the eighth to secure the nonconference win.
Baseball
Morris 14, Kaneland 0 (5 inn.): At Morris, starter Jack Wheeler struck out six and maneuvered around six walks while allowing only one hit during an Interstate 8 win.
Cody Delfavero, Landon VanDyke (2 for 3, 3 RBIs) and Wheeler (3 for 3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored) homered for Morris. Will Knapp finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Nazim Baftiri drove in one run and scored three times.
Providence 16, Bolingbrook 1 (4 inn.): At New Lenox, the Celtics exploded for 11 runs in the second inning to break open the nonconference contest.
Nate O’Donnell went deep twice and finished with six RBIs, while AJ Vinci (2 RBIs) and Alberto Moreno (3 RBIs) also homered for Providence. Michael Roberson also knocked in a pair of runs.
Starting pitcher Ryan Hussey (3 IP, 4 Ks) and Eddie Olszta (1 IP, 2 Ks) did not allow a hit in four innings of work.
Lincoln-Way Central 16, St. Laurence 6 (6 inn.): At Chicago, Braden Meyer drove in five runs and was a triple shy of the cycle in the nonconference win. Collin Senkpeil also homered and knocked in four runs, and Landon Mensik had three RBIs to go along with three hits for the Knights (7-4).
Lincoln-Way West 14, Downers Grove South 4: At Downers Grove, Conor Essenburg homered and finished with five RBIs as the Warriors took advantage of seven South errors to secure the nonconference win.
Lucas Acevedo struck out five over five innings to earn the win for West, which also got homers from Jack Linko and Cam Buckley.
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 9, Waubonsie Valley 1: At Plainfield, the Tigers improved to 9-0-2 on the season with the victory at the Plainfield Classic.