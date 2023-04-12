The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, April 11

At Coal City, in the bottom of the seventh, Abby Gagliardo drove one off the centerfield fence to score Khloe Picard and secure Coal City’s 2-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference softball victory over Manteno.
Masyn Kuder allowed one run and struck out two on the mound.
Plainfield South 5, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, Katie Nichols went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead the Cougars to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Lauren Pell went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Ariana Olinger and Rory Lavery drove in runs.
Reed-Custer 7, Lisle 2: At Lisle, Grace Cavanaugh went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Comets to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Jessica Janopoulos went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Mya Beard went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Halie LaGrange struck out eight.
Lockport 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: At Lockport, Addison Foster went 3 for 5 with two runs scored during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Brooke Keltner went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Yesenia Zavala went 2 for 4 and drove in a run.
Kelcie McGraw came off the bench and struck out eight through 6 2/3 innings of work.
Seneca 11, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): At Putnam, Sam Vandevelde went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Alyssa Zellers went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Neely Hougas went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Tessa Kull struck out eight through four innings.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Bolingbrook (5 inn.): At Bolingbrook, Reese Rourke struck out seven through three innings, allowing zero runs during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Molly Marquardt went 2 for 3 with a single, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Avery Imes went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Baseball
Dwight 7, Midland 0: At Dwight, Luke Gallet went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Trojans to a Tri-County Conference win.
Tracer Brown went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Terry Wilkey went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Gallet struck out eight in a complete-game effort.
Coal City 5, Manteno 4: At Coal City, Carter Garrelts threw five innings, allowing two hits and striking out 13 to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kriti Skubic, Jimmy Feeney and Cade Baldauf each had hits on offense.
Reed-Custer 11, Lisle 5: At Lisle, Joe Bembenek went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Cameron Smith went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Colin Esparza went 1 for 2, scored twice and drove in two and Kyle Fordonski went 1 for 2 with a double.
Joe Stellano struck out nine over six innings.
Plainfield Central 13, Plainfield North 8: At Plainfield, Michael Kawa hit a two-run double to open the scoring and the Knights maintained the lead during Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Kawa had three RBIs. Taylor Kujak went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Colin Bailye went 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Trinity 1 (5 inn.): At Trinity, Gabe McHugh went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI during nonconference action.
Cale Halpin went 1 for 3 with two runs and got the win on the mound by striking out five over three innings.
Herscher 14, Peotone 3 (5 inn.): At Peotone, Hayden Johnson and Travis Jones had two doubles each during an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Johnson went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Jones went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Jarrett Wakey went 2 for 3, scoring four times and driving in two. Keegan Andre went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Jace Holt struck out four over three innings and Braden Dewald struck out four through two innings of relief.
Minooka 10, Joliet Central 0: At Minooka, the Steelmen fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 1, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At Flossmoor, Anna Fritz was assisted by Kate Kinsella to score the lone goal for the Warriors during Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Girls track
Minooka Invitational: At Minooka, the hosts finished with 105.2 points with 10 first place finishes.
Kaylee Brushaber, Claudia Reyna, Elizabeth Egwunwoke and Addison Benson won the 4x100 relay, Bridget Zavala, Peyton Nuccio, Naiilee Carlos and Kendall Thomas won the 4x200, Kylie Myers, Gabby Kics, Cassie Fuhrman and Ella McCollom won the 4x400 and Libby Frazier, Taya Gummerson, Courtney Murphy and Gabby Kics won the 4x800.
McCollom won the 800, Maya Ledesma won the 1,600, Cassie Brushaber finished first in the 3,200, Peyton Kueltzo won the discus, Laila Richardson won the shot put and Kaylee Brushaber won the triple jump.
Plainfield North finished with 81 points.
Boys tennis
Lockport 5, Lincoln-Way West 2: At New Lenox, Milan Miskovic and Joey Westfield won but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way West 8, Stage 7: At Stagg, the Warriors picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Maggie Schwerha, Jess Dakin, Dana Borda, Malori Zamora, Autumn Barajas, Cameron Liebendorfer and Lyn Nolan all won at singles. At doubles, Dakin and Schwerha (No. 3) won.