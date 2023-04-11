Softball: Sydney Walker uses arm, bat to lead Joliet Catholic past Romeoville

JOLIET – So far this season, scoring runs generally hasn’t been a problem for Joliet Catholic softball. Any issues have stemmed from preventing runs.
In Monday afternoon’s 11-1 win over Romeoville, Sydney Walker and the Angels prevented the Spartans from doing much of anything.
Walker struck out eight over four innings, allowing only two hits and a run. To top it off, the junior went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Walker struck out two of the four Romeoville hitters in the first inning, allowing a single to freshman Lillian Roberts, the Spartans’ starting pitcher.
Then, the bats went to work for JCA (5-5).
Madison Patrick led off with a blooper to center, and when the ball took a funny bounce, she never stopped and ended up at second with a hustle double. Wrigley Fanter followed with a single through the middle. Patrick held up at third, but Fanter reached second on the throw home.
Mack Brow then cued a ball off the end of the bat between first and second. The spin caused it to roll away from the Romeoville fielders, and Patrick scored. Alina Schlageter followed with a double to center that scored Fanter and Brow for a 3-0 lead.
Addy Rizzatto followed by reaching second on an error, with Schlageter moving to third. Walker then hit a triple to right, bringing home both runners. Walker scored on an RBI groundout by Samantha Patrick, and she owned a 6-0 lead.
“I know my team has my back,” Walker said. “I know we are going to score runs, and they will make the plays in the field. That makes it easier for me to just go out, throw strikes and trust my teammates.
“I think we are playing better now than we did earlier. We got the first-game jitters out of the way, and things have been going better.”
Walker didn’t need her defense in the top of the second, as she struck out the side.
After hitting the ball around the park in the first inning, JCA was able to score a run in the bottom of the second without hitting it out of the infield. Madison Patrick led off by getting hit by a pitch, then stole second. She went to third on a grounder to first by Brow and scored on a wild pitch.
Romeoville (2-4), which was playing its first game since March 28, got on the scoreboard in the top of the third.
Morgan Walker led off with a walk and was forced at second on a grounder to first by Delany Giacomo. Jolene Anderson then singled through the middle. Giacomo was forced out at third on a grounder by Juliana Anderson. A walk to Roberts loaded the bases, and Jolene Anderson scored on a wild pitch.
JCA got a run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Schlageter that brought home Brow, who led off the inning with a triple. Angels’ reliever Sophia Stirbis did not allow a run in the top of the fifth, and the game was over by the 10-run rule.
“We haven’t been on the field in a game in over a week,” Romeoville coach Katie O’Connell said. “It showed, especially early. We thought we might be a little rusty, but once we got the rust off, we played better.
“The big key for us is to have a short memory, because we play again tomorrow and then again Thursday. We’ll see how we react tomorrow.”
“We did a good job of preventing runs today,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “Sydney threw the ball very well. She threw a few more pitches than we hoped, but we wanted her to see if she could get the umpire to expand the strike zone.
“Our defense made the plays they were supposed to make, and offensively we put the ball in play like we always do. I did like us scoring that run in the second without hitting it out of the infield. When we get into close games, we are going to have to score some like that. We also had some very good contact tonight. Wrigley Fanter, Alina Schlageter and Sydney Walker hit the ball real well. Even a lot of our outs were hit hard.”