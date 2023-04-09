The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, April 8

The Lockport softball team continued its hot start to the season Saturday with a 7-2 win over Oak Park-River Forest.
Brooke Keltner, Peyton Kryza and Morgan Spodarek all had three hits to lead the Porters (8-2) in the victory. Alaina Peetz went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits and striking out six.
Also on Saturday, Lockport secured a 10-0 win over Wheaton North. Kelcie McGraw went the full five innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. Lockport got two hits each from Sara Viar, Kylie Ryan, and Addy Foster.
Coal City 17-10, Bolingbrook 1-0: The Coalers (11-2) won their seventh and eighth straight in the doubleheader sweep. Jadyn Shaw (home run) and Khloe Picard each had two hits and two RBIs in the Game 1 win, while Briahnna Combes homeres in Game 2 and also got the win in the circle.
Pontiac 10, Reed-Custer 1: Hallie LaGrange had two hits to lead the Comets (1-6) in the nonconference loss.
Normal West 11, Reed-Custer 1: Mya Beard hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to account for the Comets’ lone score.
Yorkville 7, Lincoln-Way West 3: Molly Marquardt homered for the Warriors (7-3), while Reese Rourke had a double and an RBI. Molly Finn added an RBI as well.
Bloom 14, Joliet Central 5: Krista Sierra paced the offense for the Steelmen (2-5) with two RBIs in the nonconference loss.
BASEBALL
Plainfield Central 3, Metea Valley 1: Winning pitcher Ryan Perry allowed just three hits in five innings for the Wildcats (8-4). JT Augustyniak had a double, a home run and two RBIs for Central, while Philip Carlson doubled.
Plainfield North 14, Coal City 8: John St. Clair was 2 for 4 with his third home run of the season and six RBIs to lead the Tigers (5-4) to the nonconference win. Aiden Zelinski had three hits and Colin Doyle added two to back winning pitcher Jack Fagerson.
Plainfield East 13, Lincoln-Way West 8: Plainfield East (4-7) scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back in the nonconference win. The Bengals got RBIs in the first from Aaron Paszkowski, Jordan Torkelson, and Jacob Rosenquist. The Warriors (8-3), got home runs from Dominic Saso, Cam Buckley, and Kaleb Wilkey.
Providence Catholic 14, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: The Celtics (9-1) spread the wealth in the nonconference win as six different players had an RBI. Eddie Olszta (3 RBIs), Enzo Infalise and Nolan Galla all had two hits for Providence. Winning pitcher Nate O’Donnell allowed three hits in four innings, with AJ Vinci working the final inning.
Yorkville 10, Morris 8: Jack Wheeler, Landon VanDyke (2 RBIs), Will Knapp, Griffin Zweeres, Nazim Baftiri, Brett Bounds and Caston Norris all had hits for Morris (7-3) in the nonconference loss.
Naperville Central 13-5, Lockport 3-12: In the Game 2 win, Ryan Groberski and Michael Fiedor each had two hits for the Porters (8-2), while Colton Benaitis had three RBIs and Fiedor and Mateo Velazquez had two each.
Canton 11, Reed-Custer 7: Joe Bembenek had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Comets (6-2) in the loss, while Jake McPherson had a home run among his two hits.
Reed-Custer 7, Pontiac 3: Joe Bembenek had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets (7-2) in the nonconference win. Kyle Fordonski went the distance on the mound, striking out four and allowing four hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 7, West Aurora 0: Brinlee Mcnabb scored a goal for the Porters (8-1-1), while Liz Rock made six saves in goal for the shutout.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Plainfield North 0: Kylie Murphy and Nora Gaffney each scored for the Warriors (7-2), while Gaffney and Kate Kinsella each had an assist. Cora Franczyk notched the shutout in goal.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Powell named head coach at Valpo: Former Joliet Township and University of Illinois basketball standout Roger Powell, Jr. was recently named head coach at Valparaiso University. Powell, who was a key member of the Illini team that lost to North Carolina in the national championship game in 2005, spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Gonzaga. After a professional playing career that featured a short stint with the Utah Jazz and five seasons overseas, Powell began his coaching career at Valparaiso as an assistant under Bryce Drew in 2011. He then followed Drew to Vanderbilt in 2016 and spent three seasons there before joining Mark Few at Gonzaga.