The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, April 7, 2023

The Minooka boys track team is used to being in the spotlight. So when they ran at the prestigious Norm Armstrong meet in Belleville, they responded like a team that could be hoisting a trophy at the state meet the end of May.
The Indians placed second overall with 66 points to Homewood-Flossmoor. Senior Cael Hiser was quick in the sprints, taking second in the 100 (10.81) and winning the 200 (21.94). Teammate Andrew Undesser won the pole vault, clearing 14 feet, 5 inches. Zach Balzer raced to second in the 1,600 and third in the 800. Lockport placed fourth in the 1600 relay.
Raymond Vanichtheeranot took third in the pole vault for Plainfield North.
Baseball
Plesant Plains 8, Dwight 0: At Pleasant Plains, the Trojans managed three hits in their nonconference loss to the Cardinals. Jack Duffy, Luke Gallet and Drew Anderson smacked singles for Dwight (2-7).
Naperville Central 5, Bolingbrook 4: At Naperville, the host Redhawks plated four in the bottom of the fifth for the comeback win. Jordan Gozum drove in two runs for the Raiders (5-5-1).
Seneca 15, Beecher 0 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Irish plated an even dozen in the bottom of the fourth to close out the nonconference contest. Paxton Giertz struck out seven on the mound for Seneca (4-2). Casey Clennon and Nate Othon drove in three runs each for the Irish.
Plainfield East 4, Westmont 0: At Plainfield, Colin Lamb led the way with his hitting and pitching. He doubled and drove in a run at the plate, and on the mound he struck out six. Jordan Torkelson, Josh Tarnowski, and Tayden Washington drove in runs for East (3-7).
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Burlington Central 0 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Donovan Dykas was dominant for the Knights (6-3). He struck out seven in five innings for LWC. Braden Meyer, Landon Mensik and Liam Arsich had two RBIs each for Central.
Morris 11, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, nine runs in the seventh matched the nine strikeouts by Jack Wheeler in the Interstate Eight win. Sophomore Griffin Zweeres homered and knocked in four, and Sam Mateski, Wheeler and Nazim Baftiri drove in a pair for Morris (7-2, 2-0).
Softball
Joliet West 9, Lincoln-Way West 7: At New Lenox, Caitlynn Baranak homered and drove in three as the Tigers outscored the Warriors. Brooke Schwall also homered, accounting for two runs, and Paige Pasteris drove in two for West (2-4). Molly Marquardt hit a three-run home run for the Warriors (7-2).
Morris 4, Serena 2: At Serena, Morris scored a run in each of the last four innings for the win. Natalie Lawton drove in two runs for Morris (7-2). Ella Davis struck out eight for the winners.