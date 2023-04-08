Softball: Grace Golebiowski, Kailee O’Sullivan lead Providence past JCA

JOLIET — Grace Golebiowski did exactly what a leadoff hitter should in the first inning of Providence Catholic’s 3-1 win over Joliet Catholic Academy.
The Celtics’ senior led off the game by drawing a walk, then used her speed to motor all the way from first to third on a sacrifice bunt by Sophia Thormeyer. Thormeyer was safe at first when the throw pulled the JCA first baseman off the bag.
Thormeyer was thrown out trying to steal second, but Golebiowski scored on the play, giving her a steal of home and the Celtics (5-4) a 1-0 lead.
“I know as a leadoff hitter, my job is to get on base and get around to score,” Golebiowski said. “It was good to get a lead right away.”
Providence pitcher Kailee O’Sullivan didn’t need much more than that.
Armed with the 1-0 edge before she took to the circle, O’Sullivan retired nine of the first 10 batters she faced, allowing only a walk to Alina Schlageter leading off the bottom of the second.
“It’s good to go out to the mound with a lead,” O’Sullivan said. “There’s less pressure and I can get into a comfort zone. I know I have a good defense to back me up, so I can just go out there and throw strikes.”
Providence, which has already played such strong teams as Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central (twice), Andrew and Marist, got a pair of insurance runs in the top of the fourth. Golebliwski was in the middle of that rally as well, but in a different role.
Genevieve Peterson and Angelina Cole led off the inning with back-to-back singles. A wild pitch sent the runners to second and third before Bella Olszta brought Peterson home with a sacrifice fly to center. Golebiowski followed with a slap single over third to bring home Cole, who went to third on Olszta’s fly ball, for a 3-0 lead.
“I like coming up with runners on base,” Golebiowski said. “I was just trying to make contact and get the runner home.
“We have played a tough schedule, but I think that makes me smarter as a player, knowing what to do in certain situations against tough competition. And, it’s always good to win the ‘Holy War.’”
The Angels (5-5) got their first hit off O’Sullivan in the bottom of the fourth on a one-out single by Mack Brow off the glove of the Providence third baseman. A throwing error moved Brow to second, and she went to third on a groundout by Schlageter. O’Sullivan struck out the final batter of the inning to get out of the jam.
JCA again saw a runner reach third in the fifth. Sydney Walker led off with a walk, then went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jordan Reeves. O’Sullivan then induced a popup to third and another to first to escape further harm.
“Getting that extra cushion later really helped,” O’Sullivan said. “I always know my team is going to make the plays in the field. I was a little tired, but I was able to push through.
“It’s fun to play against JCA. I have a lot of friends on their team.”
JCA finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. Madison Patrick led off with a single, then stole second. Two outs later, she scored on a double to center by Schlageter. Abby Johnson pitched the seventh and retired the side in order to preserve the victory.
“It was a good game between two good teams,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “All three pitchers battled hard, both teams played good defense and both teams had some really good at-bats.
“Grace Golebiowski is a dynamic player. She has amazing bat control and is just a really good athlete. In a low-scoring game like this, the ability to manufacture a run like she did is a big key. And, she goes and gets almost everything in center field.”
JCA coach Tina Kinsella wasn’t quite as pleased with her team’s performance.
“We were a little flat all day,” she said. “We had a leadoff walk in the first inning, then had a brain cramp on the bunt play that let a runner get to third. It’s our first Saturday game of the year. Maybe we aren’t used to getting up and playing this early.
“After [JCA pitcher] Nina [Sebahar] found her groove, she threw a lot better. There is still a lot of season left and we will get better.”