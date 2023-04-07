The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, April 6

Lincoln-Way West spread around the offensive wealth on Thursday helping them to an 11-4 victory over visiting Homewood-Flossmoor.
AOlivia Calderone went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored while Molly Marquardt went 3 for 3, homered, had five RBIs and scored twice. Reese Rourke went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. Molly Finn went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ava Murphy went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Rourke got win on the mound, striking out five through six innings pitched.
Plainfield North 16, O’Fallon 4: At O’Fallon, the Tigers broke the game open with an eight run sixth inning during nonconference action.
Grace Currio and Addy Conrad led the offense with three hits each. Brooke Brzeczek and Andi Woods each had a home run.
Peotone 18, St. Anne 3 (4 inn.): At Peotone, Sophie Klawitter went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Blue Devils to a nonconference victory.
Mackenzie Strough went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored twice. Ashley Veltman hit a double and drove in three runs and Caelan Farmer drove in two.
Klawitter struck out six through two innings.
Baseball
Wilmington 10, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, the Wildcats scored seven in the third inning to secure a nonconference victory.
Reid Juster and Joe Cortese combined to drive in four runs. Ryan Kettman went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Lucas Rink went 2 for 3, scored two runs and drove in one.
Cortese struck out three through three.
Seneca 5, Henry 2: At Henry, Paxton Giertz went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored during nonconference action.
Calvin Maierhofer and Austin Aldridge combined to drive in two runs.
Aldridge struck out five through five innings pitched. Aidan Vilcek struck out three through two innings of relief.
Putnam County 7, Dwight 1: At Dwight, the Trojans dropped a Tri-County Conference matchup.
Oswego East 6, Plainfield Central 2: At Oswego, the hosts picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Manteno 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 inn.): At Manteno, the hosts picked up a nonconference victory.
St. Anne 8, Peotone 6: At Peotone, Joe Hasse went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored but fell short in nonconference action.
Hunter Becker went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Lincoln-Way 4, Eaton (Ohio) 0 : At Lakepoint, the Warriors won in nonconference action.
Anthony Massa led the Lincoln-Way West offense, going 2 for 4.
Lucas Acevedo surrendered zero runs on three hits over five innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 3, Bolingbrook 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors earned a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Goals were scored by Kylie Murphy, Ava Peterson and Addie Gudaitis. Nora Gaffney added two assists on the day. Cora Franczyk got the shutout.
Lockport 4, Andrew 0: At Andrew, Bella Diorio scored two and assisted two during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Emma Czech had two assists. Liz Rock earned the shutout in net.
Plainfield East 1, Joliet West 0: At Plainfield, Kelli Coughlin scored the lone goal of the game during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Oswego East 2, Oswego 1: At Oswego, the Wolves battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Oak Lawn 0: At Lockport, the hosts picked up a nonconference win, 25-6, 25-10.
The Porters were led by Nate Nacino and Josh Bluhm who combined to have 14 kills, Kevin Rodriguez had seven digs and two aces and Evan Dzadkowiec had 18 assists.
Oswego East 2, Joliet Central 0: At Oswego, the hosts earned their first sweep of the season in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way West 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Flossmoor, the Warriors swept in a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
At singles, Milan Miskovic and Joey Wakefield picked up wins. At doubles, Rylan Cupp and Dominic Tous and Thomas Lee and Ray Egner also won.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 11, Hinsdale Central 10: At New Lenox, the Warriors battled to pick up a nonconference victory.
Paige Barkoozis led the scoring with five goals, Maddie Dul and McKenna Vola combined to score four and Addison Larson and Zoey Wallock combined to score two.
Madalyn Witt was in net with 15 saves.