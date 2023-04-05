The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, April 4

At Seneca, Tessa Krull struck out 11 batters through five innings with only two hits allowed, and on offense she homered and drove in three runs for the hosts during an 11-0 nonconference softball victory over Henry.
Camryn Stecken went 2 for 3, homered, scored two runs and drove in five. Sam Vandevelde went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Andrew 4, Lockport 1: At Tinley Park, MaTia Lawson homered with two RBIs and a run scored during Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Madison Vrastil went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and Maddie Hanik went went 1 for 3 and drove in a run.
Kathleen Hester struck out five.
Manteno 4, Reed-Custer 1: At Manteno, Drew Hosselton went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Ava Pequette went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored and Syd Sosnowski went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.
Sophie Peterson struck out 10.
Streator 12, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): At Streator, Mya Zavada went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bulldogs to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Emma Agustine went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Lily Kupec went 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in a run. Kadence Ondrey drove in two runs.
Makenna Ondrey struck out five.
Coal City 15, Wilmington 0 (4 inn.): At Coal City, Makayla Henline went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kerigan Copes went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and Mia Ferrias went 1 for 2, driving in three runs.
Maysn Kuder struck out three through three innings pitched.
Plainfield North 7, Highland 0: At Highland, Grace Smith and Megan Bouska combined on the shutout.
Baseball
Coal City 3, Wilmington 1: At Coal City, Braden Reilly struck out seven and allowed four hits during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Cade Baldauf, Kaelyn Natyshok and Nolan Eddy combined to drive in three runs and Braiden Young and Natyshok tallied two hits each.
Putnam County 7, Dwight 6: At Putnam, Troy Petty went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Providence 14, De La Salle 1 (4 inn.): At Providence, Nate O’Donnell went 2 for 2 with a run scored and four RBIs during a nonconference victory.
Cooper Eggert struck out four through three.
Plainfield Central 10, Oswego 6: At Plainfield, Taylor Kujak went 1 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Wildcats to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Brenden Jones earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit through 1 1/3 innings.
Lincoln-Way West 3, Highlands 1 (KY): At Highlands, Conor Essenburg struck out 11 through six innings to lead the Warriors to a nonconference win.
Cam Armstrong struck out two through an inning of relief.
Base hits came from Essenburg, Kaleb Wilkey and Jacob Willis.
Streator 3, Peotone 0: At Streator, the Blue Devils (0-6, 0-4) were swept in Illinois Central Eight Conference play despite a strong outing from starting pitcher David Reidy (4.1 IP, 3 ER, 6 K).
Peotone’s bats were limited to just two third-inning hits — courtesy of Reidy and Noah Cuthbertson — by Streator’s Landon Muntz (7 IP, 0 R, 7 K).
Yorkville 4, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Steelmen fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Nathan Maldonado struck out four through six innings.
Girls soccer
Joliet West 3, West Aurora 1: At Joliet, the hosts picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Romeoville 0: At New Lenox, the Knights picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory in two games, 25-18, 28-16.
Nick Fabian had four kills and Tim Slattery had 10 digs.
Lockport 2, Richards 0: At Lockport, the hosts earned a nonconference victory, 25-15, 25-20.
Josh Bluhm led with nine kills and three blocks, Sam Eliacostas had 18 assists and four digs and Erik Gonzalez had five kills.
Boys tennis
Bolingbrook 5, Lincoln-Way West 2: At New Lenox, the hosts fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Girls water polo
Sandburg 13, Lincoln-Way West 4: At Sandburg, Maddie Dul scored twice but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Olivia Murphy and Mackenzie Rakoczy each had a goal and Madalyn Witt had nine saves in net.