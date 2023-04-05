Baseball: Nate George’s 2-run single boosts Minooka past Joliet West

JOLIET – Tuesday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game between Minooka and Joliet West started early in the hopes of beating any rain that might come.
That didn’t allow the pitchers much time for warming up, but it didn’t seem to faze either team’s starter.
Minooka’s Ryan Anderson was brilliant, allowing only two hits and striking out six over six innings, helping the Indians to a 5-0 victory.
“I felt good today,” said Anderson, an Arizona commit. “I had to get ready pretty fast when we got here. On the bus ride, I was silent and prepared myself mentally.
“Everything was working for me today. I was able to throw my fastball for strikes to get ahead, then use my slider. My slider is my go-to for strikeouts, or I can throw it behind in the count for a strike.”
With Anderson putting up goose eggs, Joliet West pitcher Casey Tyrell matched him through the first five innings. Tyrell allowed only three runners through the first five, keeping the Indians (7-1-1, 2-0 SPC) off balance by changing speeds and varying his location.
Minooka finally got to Tyrell in the top of the sixth. Noah Munson led off with a single, and Dylan Cecala bunted back to Tyrell for a sacrifice. The throw to first got away, and Munson went to third and Cecala to second. That brought up Nate George.
George poked a single to center, scoring Munson and Cecala for a 2-0 lead. George advanced to second on a bunt by Andrew Forillo. Reliever Brandon Alzamora tried to pick George off second, but the ball got away and George went to third. He scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Sully Minor.
“I always like to come up with guys on base,” George said. “I was just trying to put the ball in play and get them home. With Ryan pitching, we know he’s going to shut the other team down, so we know we only have to get him a couple of runs.”
Joliet West (4-3, 1-1) had its best scoring chance in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Joe Lukancic singled through the middle and, an out later, James Love walked to put runners on first and second. Anderson then induced a grounder to second to get out of the inning.
“I’ve been coaching for 26 years, and I still haven’t won a game when we didn’t score,” Joliet West coach John Karczewski said. “When you have a guy on the other side like Ryan Anderson dealing the way he was, you aren’t going to score much.
“This was a good game between two good teams. The pitchers were polar opposites, but both were effective. This was Casey’s first time on the mound this year, and he did a great job. He didn’t walk guys, and he kept them off balance. I am happy with the way he threw.”
Minooka added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. With two outs, pinch-hitter Dylan Mroz singled up the middle, and he came home on a double to left-center by Munson. Munson scored on a single by Cecala. Anthony Rizzo came on in relief and retired the Tigers in order, striking out two, in the bottom of the seventh.
“Their pitcher did a good job,” Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said. “He had us out on our front foot, and they played good defense. Later in the game, we were able to get some runners on and we executed and put a couple of runs across.
“Nate George came up big for us, and every time Ryan pitches, we expect to win. Noah Munson had a nice day for us. He singled to start the rally, and then drove in a run with a double. People ask why we are 7-1-1 right now, and I tell them it’s because everybody is contributing. If you just rely on one or two guys, then it’s going to be tough when those two guys have an off day. Good teams have everybody contributing.”