Softball: JCA thumps Bolingbrook 20-1 in 4 innings

BOLINGBROOK – So far in the young season, scoring runs hasn’t been a problem for Joliet Catholic.
That trend continued Monday when the Angels scored early and often in posting a 20-1, four-inning win over Bolingbrook.
Freshman Addy Rizzatto was one of the many big bats up and down the lineup for JCA (3-4), as she finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs. In her first at-bat, she sent a fly to deep left-center with the bases loaded. The Bolingbrook left and center fielders bumped into each other, with center fielder Karina Choi catching the ball. However, Wrigley Fanter scored from third for JCA, and Mack Brow scored all the way from second. Rizzatto also hit a sacrifice fly in her second at-bat before singling in a run in the top of the third and doubling home a run in the fourth.
Not bad for someone so new to varsity softball.
“It’s nice to come up to bat with runners on base to drive in,” Rizzatto said. “When practice first started, it was kind of hard to get used to the pace of the game, but everyone helped me.
“Now, I feel like I am a part of the team, and I get along well with everyone. I just want to do my part.”
Everyone in the lineup played a part in the big win, which saw the Angels score five runs in the first inning, nine in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth.
Leadoff hitter Madison Patrick was 2 for 2 and scored three runs, Wrigley Fanter was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Brow was 1 for 1 with two RBIs, Addie Fanter was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, Alina Schlageter was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four runs, Sophia Stirbis had a hit, while Sydney Walker had two hits and scored twice. Samantha Patrick had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs and Camryn Kinsella was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
“Everybody swung the bat well,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “We’ve had several games this year where we put up a lot of runs. The key for us is to prevent runs, and we did a good job of that today.”
Indeed they did.
Stirbis walked Choi to lead off the bottom of the first, but she retired the next three batters she faced, striking out two. Walker came on in relief and retired six in a row before Bella Farias doubled and came around to score the only run for Bolingbrook (2-5) in the bottom of the fourth. Walker finished with five strikeouts in three innings.
“Our pitchers threw the ball well, and our defense played well,” Tina Kinsella said. ”At the start of the season, we were getting used to everyone together on the field. We made some mental mistakes. Now, we have those brain cramps worked out and we are starting to eliminate the mental mistakes, which also lowers the physical mistakes.”
Bolingbrook coach Chris DeSanto was happy to see his team scratch a run across in its final at-bat.
“I told them in about the second inning, ‘Don’t look at the scoreboard,’” DeSanto said. “I wanted them to stay positive and keep working hard, and they did. I was happy to see us score and take something positive away.
“Bella Farias is a leader for us, and it showed again in the last inning when she hit the ball hard, got on base and got around to score.”