The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, April 1

SUMMIT — The Lockport boys volleyball team finished second at the 12-team Argo Invitational, losing only to nationally-ranked Lyons Township in the title match Saturday.
The Porters (10-3) fell to the Lions 25-15, 28-26 in the championship, getting eight kills from Josh Bluhm, 10 digs from Kevin Rodriguez and 19 assists from Evan Dziadkowiec.
In the semifinals Saturday, Lockport defeated Whitney Young 25-16, 25-23. Wade Welke led Lockport with seven kills, while Dziadkowiec had 19 assists and Nate Nacino had six digs.
In the Gold Bracket quarterfinals, Lockport scored a 25-23, 25-19 win over Stagg. Welke had a team-high 10 kills, Rodriguez had 11 digs and Dziadkowiec had 29 assists.
In pool play Friday, Lockport beat Mt. Carmel 25-21, 25-15 and Payton 25-17, 25-16 to win its pool. Against Mt. Carmel, Azzy King had six kills, Dziadkowiec had 16 assists and Braeden DeBlecourt had five aces. Against Payton, Bluhm had 12 kills, while Welke had seven, Rodriguez had eight digs, and Dziadkowiec had 30 assists.
West Aurora Invitational: Joliet West finished third in the tournament. On Saturday, the Tigers beat Glenbard North 22-25, 26-24, 15-13 behind 11 kills and 17 assists by Landon Brouwer, five kills from Alex Thom and 10 kills by Nate Fleischauer. Joliet West then lost to Bolingbrook 31-33, 25-19, 25-23 in the semifinals as Brouwer had 10 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs, while Tommy Fellows had 10 kills, Drew Johnson had six blocks and Dejon Jennings had nine digs. In the third-place match, Joliet West topped Schaumburg 25-18, 23-25, 15-12. Tommy Fellows had 10 kills and nine assists, Nolan Fellows had 14 assists, Brouwer had nine kills, nine assists and seven digs and Fleischauer had six kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 7, Lincoln-Way West 2: Bella Diorio had a hat trick to lead the Porters (6-1), while Natalie Zodrow had two assists. For Lincoln-Way West, Nora Gaffney had a goal and an assist, while Ava Peterson had a goal and Mo O’Neill had an assist.
Providence Catholic 7, Marian Catholic 0: Erica Winjum had four goals for the Celtics in the win, while Maggie Wolniakowski scored two and Alyssa Thulin had one.
BASEBALL
WJOL Don Ladas Memorial Tournament: The games scheduled for Saturday in the WJOL Don Ladas Memorial Tournament were postponed until Sunday. On Sunday, Plainfield Central will play Joliet West at Lewis University at 11 a.m., with another semifinal game at Lewis featuring Minooka against Joliet Catholic Academy will be played at 1:30 at Lewis. The two winners will play in the championship Sunday at 5 p.m. at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. There will be no third-place game.
In the consolation bracket, Joliet Central will play at Providence Catholic at 1 p.m., while Lincoln-Way West will play at Lockport, also at 1 p.m. There will be no consolation semifinals or consolation championship.
Lemont 10, Boca West 6: At Boca Raton, Fla., Brandon Johnson got the win on the mound for Lemont (3-2).
Morris 14, McHenry 4: At Jacksonville, Griffin Zweeres had two hits, including a grand slam and seven RBIs to lead Morris (4-2) to the nonconference win, while Brett Bounds (RBI), Nazim Baftiri, and Will Knapp (3 RBIs) each had two hits. Cody DelFavero picked up the win on the mound, striking out four in 3 1/3 innings, with relief help from Bounds, who threw 1 2/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Taylor, Ark. 2, Morris 1: At El Dorado, Ark, Morris outhit the five-time Arkansas state champions 13-5, but could not get the victory. Kayla Jepson led Morris by going 4 for 4.
Monticello, Ark. 7, Morris 4: At El Dorado, Ark, Kylee Claypool had two hits and an RBI for Morris in the loss.