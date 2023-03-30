The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Reese Rourke can hit, and she can pitch, and she did plenty of both as the Lincoln-Way West softball team opened defense of its title from last season at the WJOL Tournament with a 2-0 win over Lincoln-Way Central on Wednesday.
Her two-run home run accounted for the offensive output, and she shut down the Knights from the circle, allowing two hits and striking out nine for West (3-0).
Central (1-1) got singles from Kayla Doerre and Lisabella Dimitrijevic.
Lockport 6, Providence Catholic 3: At Joliet, Alaina Peetz struck out 10 Celtics in a first-round game at the WJOL Tournament. Addison Foster, Sarah Viar and Morgan Spodarek had RBIs for Lockport (5-0). Abby Johnson hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Kailee O’Sullivan added a solo blast for PC (0-3).
Kankakee 7, Wilmington 3: At Wilmington, Raena DelAngel doubled and drove in a pair for the Wildcats. Alyssa Johnston drove in a run, and Olivia Hansen struck out seven for Wilmington (2-4).
Joliet Catholic 12, Coal City 2: At Joliet, Madison Patrick homered and rattled home four runs for the Angels at the WJOL Tournament. Sydney Walker and Samantha Patrick each drove in a pair for JCA (2-2). Khloe Picard drove home a pair for the Coalers (3-1).
Dwight 10, Lexington/Ridgeview 6: At Lexington, Averi Jury hit a two-run homer, and Samantha Harsh drove in two and struck out three from the circle for the Trojans. Madi Ely struck out five in relief and added an RBI for Dwight (3-1).
Seneca 13, Serena 1 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Neely Hougas hit a three-run home run, and Alyssa Zellers, Audry McNabb, and Camryn Stecken had two hits each for the Irish (3-1, 1-0 Little Ten).
Thornton Fractional South 23, Joliet Central 12: At Joliet, Kassie Martinez drove in three runs and Jaydn Voss had a pair of triples and two runs driven in for Central. Sam Hernandez and Krista Sierra drove in two each for Central (2-3).
Minooka 4, Joliet West 3: At Minooka, Rylee Boyd had two doubles to lead the Indians to victory at the WJOL Tournament. Molly Jacobson, Kara Haake and Madison Kelly had RBIs for Minooka (2-2). Mackenzie Farkas had a pair of RBIs for West (1-3).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Plainfield South 0 (5 inn.): At Bourbonnais, South managed three hits in the nonconference loss. Kaylee Aimone doubled, and Lauren Pell and Bella Hanson singled for the Cougars (2-3).
Plainfield East 13, Bolingbrook 3 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, a 13-run first inning by the Bengals blew this one open. Avery Welsh and Rhiannon McKay each homered and drove in three for East (3-0). Isabella Farias had two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders (2-4).
Baseball
Morris 25, Newark 6: At Jacksonville, a 10-run first inning propelled Morris to the nonconference romp. Nazim Baftiri doubled and drove in four. Will Knapp and Keegan Waters tallied three RBIs each, and Cody Delfavero, Jack Wheeler, Landon VanDyke and AJ Franzetti all had two RBIs for Morris (2-2).
Dwight 3, Lexington 2: At Bloomington, Jack Duffy hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to drive home Owen Dunlap with the go-ahead run in the Trojans’ nonconference win. Terry Wilkey and Drew Anderson added run-scoring hits for Dwight (2-3).
Lockport 2, Downers Grove South 1 (8 inn.): At Downers Grove, Dylan Nagle singled to left field in the bottom of the eighth to drive in Anthony Martinez with the game-winning run. Jake Moerman had an RBI single to tie the game in the fourth for Lockport (6-0).
Bolingbrook 4, Glenbard South 3: At Bolingbrook, Fernando Sosa singled off the glove of the Glenbard second basemen, driving in Jonny Carrera with the winning run for the Raiders. Matt Washington tied the game with a groundout in the bottom of the sixth for Bolingbrook (3-2).
Reed-Custer 8, Herscher 0: At Braidwood, Joe Stellano followed up a perfect game with a no-hitter against Herscher in Illinois Central Eight Conference. He struck out 15 batters, with the only baserunner reaching via walk. Connor Esparza drove in a pair for RC (4-0, 2-0 ICE).
St. Laurence 5, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Burbank, the Griffins suffered their first loss of the season to the state-ranked Vikings. Tyler Bell doubled and tripled, and John Connors had an RBI for East (6-1).
Wilmington 11, Kankakee 6: At Kankakee, the Wildcats plated eight runs in the first two innings to cruise in the nonconference contest. Joe Cortese struck out 13 in a complete game as Wilmington (1-4) earned its first win of the season. Joe Allgood drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Streamwood 6, Romeoville 2: At Romeoville, Harrison Kolze and Nicholas Whitford collected two hits each for the Spartans in the nonconference contest. Whitford and Braden Lee had RBIs for Romeoville (3-3).
Boys Volleyball
Plainfield East 2, Bolingbrook 0: At Plainfield, East cruised to a 6-1 record on the season by defeating the Raiders 25-19, 25-18. Bolingbrook fell to 4-4.
Girls Badminton
Lincoln-Way West 8, Sandburg 7: At New Lenox, Ella Mclynn secured a win at No. 5 singles to lift the Warriors in SouthWest Suburban Conference play. Jess Dakin won at No. 2 singles, Autumn Barajas at No. 8 singles and Lyn Noland at No. 9. Abigail Grude and Malori Zamora took No. 2 doubles, Noland and Kealy Wujcik took No. 4 doubles and Cameron Liebendorfer and Leah Black No. 5 doubles for West.
Junior College Softball
Illinois Valley 8-8, Joliet Junior College 0-4: At Joliet, the Wolves dropped to 6-4 on the season by losing both ends of a doubleheader. Natalie Tetera had four strikeouts in the first game for JJC. In Game 2, Paige Williams homered and drove in two, and Emme Herder had two hits and a double for the Wolves.