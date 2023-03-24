The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Plainfield Central’s Taylor Kujak hit a three-run homer for the host Wildcats during an 8-0 victory over Yorkville Christian on Thursday in nonconference baseball.
J.T. Augustyniak went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Sam Bathan went 1 for 3 with a double.
Danny Doherty struck out seven through six and allowed one hit.
Joliet Central 5, Blue Island Eisenhower 1: At Blue Island, Zach Riley went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Steelmen to a nonconference victory.
Nathan Maldonado got the win with four strikeouts in five innings. Jay Zepeda, Maldonado, Jose Leal and Jonathan Salazar each added hits.
Manteno 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 inn.): At Gardner, the Panthers fell in nonconference action.
Softball
Joliet West 15, Joliet Catholic 9: At Joliet, Hope Hughes homered, went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs to lead the Tigers to a nonconference victory.
Brooke Schwall and Mackenzie Farkas combined to drive in six runs. Avery Houlihan went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Shelby Fraser went 2 for 4 and scored three times.
For Joliet Catholic, Mack Brow and Addie Fanter both hit home runs.
Boys volleyball
Plainfield East 2, Glenbard West 1: At Glenbard, Joey Glennon had 12 kills, three blocks and two aces to lead the Griffins to a nonconference win.
Tyler Walenga had 15 kills and nine digs, Brenden Reutter had nine digs and Matt Muehlnickel had eight kills and five digs.
Joliet West 2, Providence 1: At Joliet, the Tigers picked up a nonconference victory.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way East 9, Lincoln-Way West 6: At New Lenox, the Griffins picked up the win in SouthWest Suburban Conference play.
Jess Dakin won in three games in singles play for West. At doubles, Abigail Grude and Malori Zamora had wins for West.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Lincoln-Way West 3: At New Lenox, the Knights won the SWSC matchup.
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 4, Benet Academy 0: At Wheaton, the Tigers picked up a Wheaton North Invitational victory.