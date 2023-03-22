The Herald-News sports roundup for March 21

Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell hit a seventh-inning grand slam, one of his two homers on the day, to help the Griffins come back for a 15-8 nonconference win over Simeon on Tuesday in Chicago.
Jack Cosich, Trevor Fishman and Josh Safarik each tallied multiple hits for the Griffins.
Plainfield South 4, Streator 4: At Plainfield, the Cougars came from behind to tie the score in the sixth inning during nonconference action.
Daniel McCauley went 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored, and Arturo Roldan and Pablo Herrera each had an RBI.
Brett Snyder struck out eight through 4 2/3 innings.
Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Iroquois West 1: At Gardner, Gabe McHugh went 1 for 2 with a triple, a run and an RBI ,and struck out 10 on the mound to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory.
Dane Ralph scored two runs and Cale Ralph went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Reed-Custer 4, Bishop McNamara 2: At Kankakee, Jake McPherson threw six shutout innings, allowed two hits and struck out 14 to lead the Comets to a nonconference victory.
Connor Esparza and Colin Esparza led the offense with a pair of hits each.
Plainfield Central 15, Roanoke-Benson 0 (4 inn.): At Plainfield, Phillip Carlton hit a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs during a nonconference win.
Danny Doherty and Gavin Garnica combined to drive in four runs and scored one each, and Michael Kawa added a run and an RBI.
Ryan Bailey allowed three hits and struck out four on the mound.
Lemont 10, Evergreen Park 0 (5 inn.): At Evergreen, Brandon Johnson struck out three through four innings, and also went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs during a nonconfernece victory.
Gavin Kelby was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Brody Miller drove in two runs, Joe Bender scored three times, and Carter Storti scored twice and had an RBI.
Joliet West 9, Wilmington 2: At Wilmington, the Tigers picked up a nonconference win.
T.F. South 10, Peotone 0 (6 inn.): At Peotone, the hosts lost a tough battle during nonconference play.
Girls softball
Reed-Custer 6, Clifton Central 1: At Braidwood, pitcher Addison Brown had 10 strikeouts and gave up only three hits and one run to lead the Comets to a nonconference victory.
Delaney Bruciak led the offense with two hits.
Lemont 4, Huntley 1: At Huntley, Sage Mardjetko had eight strikeouts during the three innings she pitched to help Lemont to a nonconference victory.
Raegan Duncan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Frankie Rita and Avaree Taylor combined to drive in two runs.
Wilmington 12, Illinois Lutheran 2 (5 inn.): At Crete, Raena DelAngel went 3 for 4, homered and drove in five runs during a nonconference Wildcats victory.
Grace Burkey went 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs, Olivia Hansen went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Alee DelAngel went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Hansen struck out 13 and allowed two hits and two runs through five.
Plainfield East 11, Waubonsie Valley 8: At Waubonsie, Taylor Sullivan went 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Bengals to a nonconference win.
Natalie Utrata went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Rhiannon McKay had two RBIs and a run scored. Gianna D’Amico, Lauren Brock, Avery Welsh, Emily Wolf, and Madelyn Kilroy each drove in a run.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Providence 7: At New Lenox, Jalese Hays hit a home run and drove in four runs during a nonconference matchup.
Lisabella Dimitrijevic and Alexa Michon combined to drive in four runs, and Michon, Sarah Kmak and Ellie McLaughlin each scored two runs.
Dimitrijevic struck out six through two innings, allowing zero hits or runs.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Mother McAuley 2: At Chicago, Amanda Martineck went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Griffins to a nonconference win.
Maddy Hickey went 2 for 3 and shut the game down in the circle.
Morris 13, Joliet Catholic 8: At Joliet, Ella Davis went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs in a nonconference victory.
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 2, Metea Valley 2: At Wheaton, the Tigers battled it out for a come-from-behind tie with Metea Valley during Wheaton North Invitational action.
Sophie Carlson and Alex Tetteh each had goals, and Gabriella Mattio and Mia Davis had the assists.
Joliet West 4, Reavis 1: At the Windy City Classic, the Warriors picked up a tournament victory.
Nora Gaffney, Ava Peterson, Kate Kinsella and Ava Bach scored one each. Gaffney, Jay Hughes and Quinn Beebe each had assists.
Joliet West 4, Eisenhower 1: At the Windy City Classic, the Tigers earned a tournament victory.
Kaneland 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Kaneland, the Wildcats fell in nonconference play.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Minooka 0: At Minooka, the Griffins won 25-15, 25-19 in nonconference action.
Tyler Walenga had eight kills, Matt Muehlnickel had six kills and five digs, and Brenden Reutter had 19 assists.
Joliet Catholic 2, Lockport 0: At Lockport, the hosts fell in nonconference action, 16-25, 17-25.
The Porters were led by Josh Bluhm with six kills, Evan Dziadkowiec with 14 assists, and Kevin Rodriguez with eight digs.
Girls badminton
Homewood-Flossmoor Invite: At Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West beat the hosts 6-2, but fell to Lyons Central and T.F. South 3-5, finishing in third place of a four-team meet.