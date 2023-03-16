The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, March 15

At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the host Crusaders came out on the short end of a pitchers’ duel in their season opener, falling to the Coal City Coalers in a boys baseball game, 3-1.
Marquette (0-1) was held to two hits in the nonconference game. The Coalers (1-0) took the lead for good with a single run in the fourth and were themselves held to three hits, including a Jim Feeney (two runs) double. Cason Headley had two RBIs and Luke Nolan one.
Carter Garrelts (5 IP, 1 ER, 11 K) earned the win and Austin Davy (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) the save.
Ottawa 9, Seneca 7: At Ottawa, Payton Knoll and Conner Price combined to have four hits that led the Ottawa Pirates to a nonconference boys baseball victory over Seneca, 9-7.
Daniel Bruner, Rylan Dorsey, Aiden Mucci, Huston Hart and Branden Aguirre each had a hit. Mucci and Knoll had two runs each.
Tinley Park 9, Romeoville 3: At Tinley, the Spartans fell in nonconference action.
Nazareth Academy 7, Bolingbrook 1: At Nazareth, the Raiders fell in nonconference play.
Softball
Seneca 19, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Neely Hougas went 2-3 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs during a nonconference victory.
Kennedy Hartwig scored three runs with two RBIs and Callee Bauer and Sam Vandevelde combined to score four.
Joliet Central 19, East Aurora 8 (4 inn.): At Aurora, Natalie Reyes would not be denied at the plate, picking up four this and leading the Steelmen to a nonconference victory.
Reyes doubled in the first, singled in the first, singled in the second and singled in the third.
Krista Sierra and Maydelih Larios both went 2-3 at the plate and Haydn Voss went 2-4. Larios and Voss each added two hits.
Bolingbrook 11, T.F. South 6: At Lansing, the Raiders picked up a nonconference win.
Dwight 7, Fisher 3: At Dwight, the hosts fought for a nonconference victory.
Girls soccer
Plainfield East 3, Joliet Catholic 0: At Plainfield, Caroline Dinnon, Leila Uras and Kelli Coughlin each scored a goal with assists to Coughlin, Marin Flynn and Kristen Schwartz during a nonconference victory.
Minooka 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Minooka, the hosts won in nonconference action.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 12, Hinsdale South 3: At New Lenox, the Warriors picked up a nonconference victory.
Late Tuesday
Men’s Baseball
Austin College 10, Joliet Junior College 8: At Sherman, Texas, Logan Williamson was 1-2 at the plate with a three-run-home-run but the Wolves fell.
Preston Vowell was 2-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Eastfield College 11, Joliet Junior College 3: At Mesquite, Texas, the Wolves battled but fell in nonconference action.
Eastfield College 8, Joliet Junior College 1: At Mesquite, Texas, the Wolves came up short in nonconference play.