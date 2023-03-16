March 15, 2023
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, March 15

Ottawa boys baseball team wins opener against Coal City

By Shaw Local News Network

At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the host Crusaders came out on the short end of a pitchers’ duel in their season opener, falling to the Coal City Coalers in a boys baseball game, 3-1.

Marquette (0-1) was held to two hits in the nonconference game. The Coalers (1-0) took the lead for good with a single run in the fourth and were themselves held to three hits, including a Jim Feeney (two runs) double. Cason Headley had two RBIs and Luke Nolan one.

Carter Garrelts (5 IP, 1 ER, 11 K) earned the win and Austin Davy (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) the save.

Ottawa 9, Seneca 7: At Ottawa, Payton Knoll and Conner Price combined to have four hits that led the Ottawa Pirates to a nonconference boys baseball victory over Seneca, 9-7.

Daniel Bruner, Rylan Dorsey, Aiden Mucci, Huston Hart and Branden Aguirre each had a hit. Mucci and Knoll had two runs each.

Tinley Park 9, Romeoville 3: At Tinley, the Spartans fell in nonconference action.

Nazareth Academy 7, Bolingbrook 1: At Nazareth, the Raiders fell in nonconference play.

Softball

Seneca 19, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Neely Hougas went 2-3 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs during a nonconference victory.

Kennedy Hartwig scored three runs with two RBIs and Callee Bauer and Sam Vandevelde combined to score four.

Joliet Central 19, East Aurora 8 (4 inn.): At Aurora, Natalie Reyes would not be denied at the plate, picking up four this and leading the Steelmen to a nonconference victory.

Reyes doubled in the first, singled in the first, singled in the second and singled in the third.

Krista Sierra and Maydelih Larios both went 2-3 at the plate and Haydn Voss went 2-4. Larios and Voss each added two hits.

Bolingbrook 11, T.F. South 6: At Lansing, the Raiders picked up a nonconference win.

Dwight 7, Fisher 3: At Dwight, the hosts fought for a nonconference victory.

Girls soccer

Plainfield East 3, Joliet Catholic 0: At Plainfield, Caroline Dinnon, Leila Uras and Kelli Coughlin each scored a goal with assists to Coughlin, Marin Flynn and Kristen Schwartz during a nonconference victory.

Minooka 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Minooka, the hosts won in nonconference action.

Girls water polo

Lincoln-Way West 12, Hinsdale South 3: At New Lenox, the Warriors picked up a nonconference victory.

Late Tuesday

Men’s Baseball

Austin College 10, Joliet Junior College 8: At Sherman, Texas, Logan Williamson was 1-2 at the plate with a three-run-home-run but the Wolves fell.

Preston Vowell was 2-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Eastfield College 11, Joliet Junior College 3: At Mesquite, Texas, the Wolves battled but fell in nonconference action.

Eastfield College 8, Joliet Junior College 1: At Mesquite, Texas, the Wolves came up short in nonconference play.

