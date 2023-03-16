Boys volleyball: 5 storylines to watch this season across the Herald-News area

A defending state runner-up, a long title drought in jeopardy and a group of juniors who were awfully good as sophomores are three of the top stories to keep an eye on when the boys volleyball season begins in the Herald-News area.
Can Plainfield East prove last spring’s 33 wins and Southwest Prairie title were ‘not a fluke?’
Following up on a 33-6, conference championship season will be no easy task for Plainfield East, which lost some of last year’s top standouts to Pomp and Circumstance but are encouraged by bringing back a few of last year’s leaders. That includes OH/RS/S Nathan Grutza and S Thomas Tagtmeyer, both proven All-Southwest Prairie performers. “We know we are going to have to earn everything we want,” Bengals coach Jeff Wilkie said, “and to especially prove that last season was not a fluke.”
How far can Pekol-powered Joliet Catholic go?
Bringing home the program’s first regional title in 16 years is the No. 1 goal for this spring’s Hilltoppers. And while JCA lost a good number of players from last season’s 19-16 team, it does return Lewis University-bound/National Team Development Program-chosen RS Luke Pekol and MB Zach Pekol, who according to coach Jeffrey Budz have been exceptional leaders toward that goal of postseason hardware.
And as for Joliet West and Joliet Central?
Continued improvement is Job 1 at Joliet Central, where coach Kevin O’Connell is focusing on the Steelmen’s fundamentals and volleyball knowledge. At Joliet West, a mostly new set of faces will be looking to follow up on last year’s 23-9 campaign — the Tigers’ first winning season since 2016.
What kind of step forward can last year’s sophomore class at Lockport make as juniors?
The Porters were pretty impressive last spring, going 29-9 and winning a regional. That was with a team largely led by sophomores, which suggests the 2023 Lockport team led by now-juniors OH Wade Welke, OPP Joshua Bluhm, L Kevin Rodriguez and all-state S Evan Dziadkowiec is poised to make a lot of noise in the coming months.
What about defending state runner-up Lincoln-Way East?
While five starters from last season’s 35-7 SouthWest Suburban champions and state qualifiers have graduated, betting against Kris Fiore’s program — which has won regionals seven of the past eight contested seasons, qualified for state five of those years and brought home the title twice — seems a bit premature. Senior returning starters OH Tyler Walegna and MH Joey Glennon will lead a new group of Griffins eager to prove they’re up to the task of keeping L-W East’s good thing going.