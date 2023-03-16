Baseball: JCA, Minooka battle to tie in game called because of darkness

MINOOKA – Even though the season opener between defending Class 2A state champion Joliet Catholic Academy and perennial 4A power Minooka ended in a 3-all tie because of darkness, both teams were happy just to be on the field against another team.
“Our guys have been chomping at the bit for the last two weeks,” JCA coach Jared Voss said. “It was good for our pitchers to see live hitters that aren’t their own teammates, and for our hitters to see different pitchers.
“It’s just nice to get outside and get going.”
The Hilltoppers got a run across in the first inning, taking advantage of some uncharacteristic wildness by Minooka starter Ryan Anderson, an Arizona commit. The Indians answered quickly, as Dylan Cecala led off the season with a triple, then scored on a fielder’s choice.
JCA scored again in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Brett Hulbert walked and stole second, then came home on an RBI single by Tommy Kemp, who also reached base on a walk and a hit by pitch.
Minooka again had an answer. Nolan Zurawski led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk, and courtesy runner Joe Jaskowiak reached second on an error on a ball hit by Carson Johnson, who was 2 for 3 on the day. During a walk to Nate McBroom, a wild pitch sent Jaskowiak to third and Johnson to second, and another wild pitch allowed Jaskowiak to score. JCA’s Aidan Hayse settled down after that, picking Johnson off of third, then getting out of the inning by striking out two of the next three hitters.
In the bottom of the fifth, Nate George greeted new Hilltoppers pitcher Nate Ciemny with a triple to deep left-center, and a passed ball allowed George to come home for a 3-2 Indian lead.
JCA countered in the top of the sixth. Sophomore Zach Pomatto led off with a single, and courtesy runner Drew Wills motored to third when a pickoff attempt got away. A grounder to first by Vinnie Spotofora scored Wills to tie the game.
Before the umpires called the game in the top of the seventh, JCA had loaded the bases on a walk and two bunt singles before a fly ball to center was dropped and a run scored. The umpires then deemed it too dark, and the score reverted back to the last completed inning.
For both coaches, it was a typical first game.
“We saw some good things, and we saw some not-so-good things,” Voss said. “We got to see a few guys pitch [Jake Gimbel, Hayse, Ciemny and Michael Tuman]. There were a lot of first-game jitters, and that’s understandable. Other than second base [Kemp] and right field [Louisville commit Trey Swiderski], we have six new players on defense. It’s going to take time for everyone to get comfortable.
“Even though some of the guys out there today are seniors, for a lot of them, it’s their first real varsity action. We did some good things, though. We executed our bunts really well today, and Tommy Kemp picked up right where he left off last year, getting on base three times.”
Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said he was particularly pleased with the relief performance of Ryan Kuchar, who got out of a two-on, no-out situation without being scored on, and a first-and-third, one-out jam only allowing one run.
“It was really a tale of two different teams for us,” Petrovic said. “We had some moments where I thought to myself, ‘Hey, we look pretty good.’ Then there were times where I asked, ‘What are we doing?’ But that’s typical first-game stuff. We have been outside on our field a few times, but it’s hard to replicate real game situations like we saw today.
“We had some chances to put up a crooked number in a couple of innings and didn’t, but we also got out of a few jams and didn’t allow JCA to put up a crooked number. Ryan Kuchar did a great job. He’s a senior, he works very hard, and he’s as tough as a 50-cent steak. He’s a great kid and a great leader, and it was nice to see him have some success.”