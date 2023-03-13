The 2023 Herald-News baseball preview

SouthWest Suburban Conference
Bolingbrook
Coach: Scott Thyer
2022 record: 4-23-1
Top returners: P Noah Bagby; P/OF Jonny Carrera; 2B/SS Marvin Guzman; P Ryan Splitt; C Jack Vodvarka
Key newcomers: IF Tommy Corley; IF Matt Washington
Worth noting: The Raiders have finally established an experienced base on which to build after several seasons that were heavy on underclassmen. As such, Bolingbrook is hopefully to make a bit of a stride in the win column and will lean heavily on a group of seniors lead by Carrera, Guzman and Vodvarka to lead the way.
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Eric Brauer
2022 record: 23-8
Top returners: SS Tyler Bell; P Connor Bird; 1B John Connors; OF Jack Cosich; P Trevor Fishman; P Zach Kwasny; OF Josh Safarik; IF Jared Velez
Key newcomers: P Jake Bauer; 1B Blake Binkowski; P Daniel Giusto; P Connor Jedraszak; C Aiden Knipper; P Aaron Scott
Worth noting: It appears to be business as usual for the Griffins, as they return a lot in attempting to defend their conference championship of a year ago. Leading the way should be Ball State commit Zach Kwazny, who should anchor the pitching staff as well as provide a potent bat in the middle of the lineup. Fishman and Bird will play larger roles in the pitching staff. Bell, Connors and Safarik all swing capable bats, and the sophomore class adds even more depth to an already deep pitching staff with Bauer (committed to Virginia) and Scott (Illinois State) likely to be impact performers.
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Jake Zajc
2022 record: 25-7-1
Top returners: OF Cam Buckley; IF/OF Cole Crafton; P Colton Kachinsky; P Reagan King; P/SS Tyler Koscinski; C Kaleb Wilkey
Key newcomers: P Cam Armstrong; P/IF Lucas Acevedo; P/1B Conor Essenburg; 3B Anthony Massa; P Colin McCarty; P/IF Ben Shea
Worth noting: Lincoln-Way West reached the supersectional round last season, and there’s plenty left in the cupboard for the Warriors to make another push. Crafton, a Louisville commit, is a dangerous bat in the middle of the Warrior lineup, while Buckley, Wilkey and Koscinski also wield potent bats. The pitching staff has plenty of battle-tested performers in King, Kachinsky and Koscinski. The sophomore class will further bolster the roster, as both Acevedo (Illinois-Chicago) and Essenburg (Kansas State) have already committed and should add plenty of more than viable depth to the pitching staff.
Lockport
Coach: Scott Malinowski
2022 record: 33-4
Top returners: OF Anthony Francone; P Michael Graefen; OF Joey Manzo; IF Niko Mastoras; P/IF Anthony Martinez; C/1B Caden Miller; IF/OF Jake Moerman; C Jake Schindler; OF Jo Jo Zaragoza
Key newcomers: P Antonio Ferrara; P/IF Dylan Nagle
Worth noting: Lockport had a strong season last year with a powerful offense. Some of those big pieces did graduate, but there’s also a healthy amount of returning thump, particularly with Manzo, Martinez, Mastoras and Schindler. The biggest question comes in the form of the pitching staff. A large chunk of the staff from last year has graduated. The Porters might have to outslug opponents in the early-going as a largely untested pitching staff gets its footing, but that’s also something this program has shown the capability of doing if need be.
Southwest Prairie Conference
Joliet Central
Coach: Kevin Fitzgerald
2022 record: 6-27
Top returners: P/OF Rodney DeSilva; P/IF Robert Fitzpatrick; P/C Rafael Gutierrez; P/1B Zach Riley; P/IF Jay Zepeda
Key newcomers: OF Xavier Brass; C Jose Leal; P/IF Nathan Maldonado; P/C/IF John Stasiak; P/IF Noah Whitlock
Worth noting: The program is starting to develop a little bit more depth, which is leading to some more spirited competition for space in the lineup. The biggest key is how quickly Joliet Central can develop pitching staff depth behind Riley, who netted 72 strikeouts in just 49 innings pitched last season.
Joliet West
Coach: John Karczewski
2022 record: 24-14
Top returners: P Brandon Alzamora, P/SS Jimmy Anderson, OF Christian Chignoli, P Sean Dube, P Conner Hogan, IF Cael Karczewski, UT Ayden Lasson, 3B James Love, IF/OF Joe Lukancic, IF/OF Matt Marchiniak, OF Deon McNair, P Casey Tyrell, P Juan Rico, C/IF Parker Schwarting, OF Angelo Spoto, IF Zackry Tarrant, P Casey Tyrell, C Owen Young
Worth noting: There’s plenty of reason for optimism in the Joliet West camp with a large chunk of the core of last year’s regional champion squad returning for this season. The offensive attack should be keyed by Love, who hit over .400 last season; Young, who knocked in 29 runs; and Karczewski, who hit .341 while also helping in the infield. The pitching staff starts with the imposing presence of 6-foot-8 left-hander Hogan and Anderson, the latter also is a fixture at shortstop when not pitching.
Minooka
Coach: Jeff Petrovic
2022 record: 25-13
Top returners: P Ryan Anderson; OF Dylan Cecala; 2B Andrew Forillo; OF Nate George; P Gabe Knowles; P Ryan Kuchar; C Andrew Mack; SS Sully Minor; UT Dylan Mroz; P Anthony Rizo; 3B Nolan Zurawski
Key newcomers: P Tyler DeLuca; P Griffin Hall; P Collin Hickey; OF Joey Jaskowiak; OF Nate McBroom; 1B Noah Munson
Worth noting: The Indians have a pretty experienced group and will look to not only be in the mix for the Southwest Prairie Conference crown, but to make a solid postseason run as well. One thing is certain: anytime Anderson, an Arizona commit, is on the hill, Minooka will be difficult to topple. The Indians will look to George, Mack and Zurwaski to prop up the offense.
Plainfield Central
Coach: John Rosner
2022 record: 27-10
Top returners: 1B Colin Bailye; IF/OF Phillip Carlton Jr.; OF Caleb Coberley; IF/OF Taylor Kujak
Key newcomers: SS JT Augustyniak; P Ryan Perry
Worth noting: There are still some dangerous bats in this lineup, particularly Coberley and Bailye. But the biggest challenge the Wildcats face in meeting the high standard that this program usually delivers on is an almost complete rebuild of its pitching staff de to losses via graduation.
Plainfield East
Coach: Adam O’Reel
2022 record: 21-13
Top returners: P Josh Keller; P/OF CJ Lamb; 1B Trevor Milka; P Jordan Torkelson
Key newcomers: OF Amari McGill; IF Aaron Paszkowski; SS Tayden Washington
Worth noting: With all nine starters from last season leaving the program via graduation, it looks like a rebuilding campaign for the Bengals. Plainfield East’s success ratio will hinge on how quickly seniors step up into their newfound leadership roles as well as some promising youngsters adapting to varsity baseball.
Plainfield North
Coach: John Darlington
2022 record: 22-14
Top returners: P/1B Luke Brown; P Drew Darlington; OF Jack Fagerson; SS Joe Guiliano, P Kash Koslowski; 1B Ben LoConte; P/3B Ryan Mickenbecker; 2B Ryan Nelson; C Aiden Simmons, OF John St. Clair; OF Aiden Zelenski
Key newcomers: P Kyle Demay; P/1B Colin Doyle; P Quinn Hacker; P/3B David Wick
Worth noting: The Tigers were one step short of the Class 4A State Finals last season and return nearly everyone from that group to make another run at that end goal. It will be difficult to replace standout pitcher Brandon Bak, now at Illinois-Chicago, but the Tigers have plenty of viable candidates to fill that void. Offensively, St. Clair is a dangerous top-of-the-order performer, while Ryan Nelson, Ben LoConte, Aiden Zelenski and Jack Fagerson are all among the core of returning starters. The pitching staff should have depth and will likely be anchored by seniors Brown, Koslowski and Darlington, while junior Ryan Mickenbecker showed massive potential during Plainfield North’s postseason run.
Plainfield South
Coach: Phil Bodine
2022 record: 10-18
Top returners: OF Carson Blake; IF/OF Evan Carry; 3B Vince Farbo; P Brady Hagenbauer; P/3B Zach Koral; P/OF Josh Mcguigan; P/SS Blake Phommachanhom; P Brett Snyder; C Ryan Strezo
Key newcomers: C Ivan Herrera; OF Cody Hogan; P/1B Daniel McCauley
Worth noting: There’s a lot of youth on Plainfield South’s roster, but Bodine feels as if the talent level is still good enough for the Cougars to be a factor after what could potentially be a few initial early growing pains. Mcguigan and Phommachanhom should pace the Cougars’ effort early on, particularly on the pitching staff.
Romeoville
Coach: Mike Skroch
2022 record: 9-25
Top returners: C/P Matthew Burrell; P A.J. Burnett; OF Nolan Holgado; P/1B Harrison Kolze; OF Braden Lee; SS Karlos Otero
Key newcomers: P/IF Jonny Lee; 1B Matthew Martin; IF/P Tyler Noe; IF Justin Perez; C Adam Skibinski; C Sebastian Solis; P/OF Nicholas Whitford
Worth noting: It’s a young group heading into the seasons for the Spartans, as most of their productive offensive weapons from last season graduated as did most of its experienced pitching. Burnett, however, should be a stabilizing influence for the pitching staff after earning all-conference honors last season striking out 51 over 60-plus innings. The Spartans will need a big step forward from some players to be able to generate consistent offense, though, with the hopes that Holgado and Otero after starting as freshmen last season can make a major leap.
East Suburban Catholic Conference
Joliet Catholic Academy
Coach: Jared Voss
2022 record: 26-11 (Class 2A State champions)
Top returners: P Jake Gimbel; 2B Tommy Kemp; P TJ Schlageter; OF Trey Swiderski
Key newcomers: P Nate Ciemny; P Aidan Hayse; OF Brett Hulbert; 3B Vinnie Spotofora; P Michael Tuman
Worth noting: The defending Class 2A State champions do have some voids to fill in their title defense, but they also have a very secure foundation paced by a pair of Louisville commits in Schlageter and Swiderski. The JCA pitching staff is flush with Schlageter, Gimbel, Hayse (Tennessee commit), Tuman and Ciemny, but the offensive lineup card does have some voids to fill after Swiderski and Kemp, who hit .464 last season.
Chicago Catholic League
Providence Catholic
Coach: Mark Smith
2022 record: 22-16
Top returners: IF Jude Allen; IF Pierre Danet; P/OF Gavin Gomez; P Ryan Hussey; C Enzo Infelise; P/IF Nate O’Donnell; IF Jackson Smith; OF Will Withers; P Drew Zemaitis
Key newcomers: IF/OF Sammy Atkinson; P/C/IF Cooper Egger; IF Nolan Galla; IF Bobby Kutt; IF Eddie Olszta; OF Mitch Voltz
Worth noting: There’s a truckload of experience returning for the Celtics both in their potential lineup card and the pitching staff. Seven starters return for the lineup anchored by the potent bat of Gavin Gomez, who drove in 43 runs last season, and sophomore catcher Infelise, who showed tremendous promise after cracking the Providence lineup as a freshman last season. Hussey, Zemaitis and Gomez should be the anchors for a potentially deep arsenal of arms.
South Suburban Conference
Lemont
Coach: Brian Storako
2022 record: 25-9
Top returners: P Mike Biscan; P/IF Pat Gardner; P Sean Hollendoner; P/IF Brandon Johnson; IF Gavin Kelby; P Ryan Klulkas; IF/OF Conor Murray; C/OF Joe Pender; P/IF Carter Storti; P/IF Dylan Swanstrom; C Noah Tomaras; OF Luke Wallace
Key newcomers: P/1B Cannon Madej; IF Max Michalak
Worth noting: Lemont was a sectional qualifier last season, and there’s plenty of reason it can at the very least match that sort of performance with an experienced lineup of players returning. Eight starters and eight pitchers with at least some mound experience return, and if the health factor holds up — which has been a problem in the past — this looks like a team that will have to be reckoned with. Wallace, Swanstrom, Pender and Murray will likely be some of the key components. Johnson, Storti, Klukas and Biscan were the top four pitchers in terms of volume last season, and all four return to anchor things again this season.
Interstate 8 Conference
Morris
Coach: Todd Kein
2022 record: 16-15
Top returners: IF/P Jack Wheeler, IF A.J. Zweeres, P Keegan Waters, OF Will Knapp, C Griffin Zweeres, P Carter Laudemann
Worth noting: Morris will be young on paper but long on experience, as several freshmen and sophomores saw significant varsity action last season. Wheeler, a sophomore, is already committed to University of Illinois and will pair with junior shortstop A.J. Zweeres to form a formidable left side of the infield. Waters showed flashes of ace potential last season. As Morris continues to gain experience, it could be a force to be reckoned with.
Illinois Central Eight Conference
Coal City
Coach: Jerry McDowell
2022 record: 20-9
Top returners: P Carter Garrelts; OF Kaelyn Natyshok; P Braden Riley
Key newcomers: IF Cade Baldauf; OF Jim Feeney; 1B Braden Young
Worth noting: McDowell returns to the helm after coaching the Coalers to over 500 wins and two state tournament appearances during a previous stint at the school from 1995 to 2017. The Coalers will likely be guided by a very strong one-two punch at the top of their rotation in Riley and Garrelts.
Peotone
Coach: Keith Coppens
2022 record: 11-11
Top returners: P/C/IF Joe Hasse; P/OF David Reidy
Key newcomers: P/IF Hunter Becker; P/1B Jake Eaheart; P/3B Ruben Velasco
Worth noting: Coppens is hoping for continued improvement from last year with what is still largely a young team that has plenty of room for growth.
Reed-Custer
Coach: Jake Evans
2022 record: 14-11
Top returners: IF Joe Bembenek; UTIL Colin Esparza; IF Connor Esparza; P/IF Kyle Fordonski; OF Cole Goodwin; P/OF Jake McPherson; C Cameron Smith; P/OF Joe Stellano
Worth noting: Reed-Custer played a very young group overall last season and is hoping it will show of the benefits of the experience it gained . McPherson, Smith and Connor Esparza will likely provide the foundation for the Comets, as the trio was Illinois Central Eight All-Conference choices last season.
Wilmington
Coach: Mike Bushnell
2022 record: 11-12
Top returners: P/IF Kyle Farrell; Lucas Rink P/3B
Key newcomers: P/OF Jake Castle; P/OF Joe Cortes; P/IF Reid Juster; C/1B Zach Ohlund
Worth noting: On the whole, the Wilmington roster is extremely young. But there’s some talent to be mined in the group, including a couple of sophomores in Rink and Farrell who have already established their capabilities of performing at the varsity level.
Tri-County Conference
Dwight
Coach: Jonathan Golden
2022 record: 3-19
Top returners: IF/OF Jack Duffy; P/IF/OF Luke Gallet; P Terry Wilkey
Key newcomers: IF/OF Drew Anderson; IF/OF Joey Starks
Worth noting: Dwight is quite young, with just three seniors in the program. But there’s talent in the underclassman groups according to Golden, and that group should be able to help build a foundation that will lead to more success now and in the future.
Seneca
Coach: Tim Brungard
2022 record: 15-7
Top returners: P Austin Aldridge; P/IF Casey Clennon; P/OF Paxton Giertz; P/IF Calvin Maierhofer
Key newcomers: P/IF Chase Buis; P/OF Kenny Daggett; P/IF/OF David Hatz; P/OF Nate Neal; P/IF/OF Aiden Vilcek
Worth noting: Seneca has plenty of pitching to lean on, and that staff may have to shoulder a lot of the load particularly early on, as the Fighting Irish lost most of their offensive thump to graduation. But Giertz and Maierhofer are true dual threats anchoring both the pitching staff and providing the lion’s share of returning productive offensive players to the mix.
River Valley Conference
Gardner-South Wilmington
Coach: Allan Wills
2022 record: 15-10
Top returners: P/IF/OF Cale Halpin; P/IF Dane Halpin; P/IF Gabe McHugh; C Ethan Maxard
Key newcomers: P/IF/OF Logan Conger; P/C/OF Bennett Grant; P/1B Cole Hampson; P/IF Nathan States
Worth noting: There’s a solid core remaining for the Panthers, and while Gardner may not have as much depth as it has had in the past, it does appear to have several capable players to send into the fray as pitchers. McHugh will definitely be the offensive powerhouse to start the season.
Editor’s note: Some teams failed to provide information for the preview.