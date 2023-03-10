Softball: Herald-News 2023 season preview capsules

Softball in the Joliet area always has been strong. Don’t expect the 2023 season to be any different. Lemont returns almost everyone from its Class 3A state championship team of a year ago, while Lincoln-Way East has a solid returning cast from last year’s Class 4A supersectional appearance.
Here is a look at the teams in the Joliet area.
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC CONFERENCE
JOLIET CATHOLIC ACADEMY
Head coach: Tina Kinsella (6th year)
Last season’s record: 13-14
Key returners: Mack Brow (Sr., SS); Alina Schlageter (Sr., OF); Wrigley Fanter (C)
Key newcomers: None
Worth noting: Brow and Schlageter are four-year starters for the Angels, while Fanter is a junior who played third base her first two years. Brow has signed with Northern Kentucky University, Schlageter has signed with Tennessee Tech and Fanter has signed with Lehigh... The Angels softball program earned the top GPA for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association... Coach Kinsella: “We’re optimistic about the season with our strong senior and junior leadership.”
GIRLS CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC
Head coach: Jim Holba (2nd season)
Last season’s record: 23-10
Key returners: Kaylinn Kundrat (Sr., P/DH); Annika Hannigan (Sr., C); Kailee O’Sullivan (Jr., P/IF); Abbey Johnson (Jr., SS/P); Grace Gloebiowski (Jr., CF/P); Keara Maloney (Sr., Utility); Genevieve Peterson (Sr., OF)
Key newcomers: Sophia Thormeyer (Jr., IF); Marnie Moran (Jr., IF)
Worth noting: The Celtics return six starters from last year’s team that won a conference championship. ... Thormeyer has signed with UMass and is recovered from a 2022 surgery. ... Coach Holba: “We expect to be competitive with all the talented area teams with all four pitchers returning. We will have experience at most every position and as long as the girls stay consistent and healthy, we expect to compete for a conference title and advance in the state tournament.”
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT CONFERENCE
COAL CITY
Head coach: Rodney Monbrum (4th year)
Last season’s record: 15-16, Class 2A regional championship
Key returners: Makayla Henline (Jr., SS); Kerigan Copes (Sr., 1B); Makenzie Henline (Jr., 2B/C); Abi Gagliardo (Jr., 3B); Mia Ferrias, (Sr., CF).
Key newcomers: Masyn Kuder (Fr, P); Khloe Picard (Fr., C).
Worth noting: Makayla Henline was 3rd-team all-state last season for the Coalers, while Makenzie Henline hit .355. ... Gagliardo and Copes were all-conference last year. ... Coach Monbrum: “Masyn Kuder will be our starting pitcher on opening day and we are expecting big things from her over the next four years.”
PEOTONE
Head coach: Steve Strough (2nd year)
Last season’s record: 10-16
Key returners: Madyson Kibelkis (Sr., CF); Mackenzie Strough (Sr., P/OF); Ashley Veltman (Jr., 3B/P).
Key newcomer: Sophia Klawitter (Fr., P)
Worth noting: Veltman hit .507 with seven homers and 24 RBIs for the Blue Devils last season... Kibelkis hit .412. ... Coach Strough: “We have a really young team that is looking to gain varsity experience and improve every day. We have tremendous leadership from our juniors and seniors as we look to compete in a tough Illinois Central Eight conference.”
WILMINGTON
Head coach: Jack Skole (24th year)
Last season’s record: 11-10
Key returners: Olivia Hansen (Sr., P/1B); Kaitlyn O’Donnell (Sr., SS/3B); Grace Burkey (Sr., OF/SS); Raena DelAngel, (Sr., 3B/C)
Key newcomers: Molly Southall (Fr., C/OF/IF); Taylor Stefancic, (Fr., IF/OF)
Worth noting: Hansen was third-team all-state last year for the Wildcats after hitting .500 with eight homers and 28 RBIs. ... DelAngel hit .418 with 18 RBIs, while Burkey hit .414 with 18 RBIs. ... Coach Skole: “I am very optimistic about this upcoming season. As far as numbers go, we are going to have to overcome some obstacles, especially with the inexperience at the varsity level. However, our senior leadership is great and will hopefully carry on to the younger players.”
INTERSTATE 8 CONFERENCE
MORRIS
Head coach: Jennifer Bamonte (6th season)
Last season’s record: 23-15, Class 3A regional championship
Key returners: Ella Davis (Sr., P/DH); Kylee Claypool (Sr., RF/P); Addison Stacy (Sr., SS); Kayla Jepson (Sr., CF); Natalie Lawton (Sr., 1B)
Key newcomers: Elaina Vidales (Jr., P/2B); Hailey Bartels (Jr., C); Karson Dransfeldt (So., 3B); Macie Ferguson (So., 2B); Abby Hougas (Jr., LF); Makenna Boyle (Jr., Utility)
Worth noting: Davis hit .402 last year for Morris and struck out 168 while going 16-9 with a 3.30 ERA... Claypol hit .333 with 30 RBIs. ... Stacy stole 23 bases last year and was caught only once. ... Coach Bamonte: “We are very excited about our season. Morris softball has worked hard to rebuild our program, and we were able to see the fruits of our labor last season by defeating Ottawa 1-0 in the regional championship game. We are returning five starting seniors with lots of varsity experience.”
SOUTH SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
LEMONT
Head coach: Chris Traina (15th season)
Last season’s record: 34-6, Class 3A state championship
Key returners: Sage Mardjetko (Sr., P); Frankie Rita (Sr., C); Allison Pawlowicz (Jr., IF); Raegan Duncan (Jr., IF); Natalie Pacyga (So., IF); Nicole Pontrelli (Sr., OF).
Key newcomers: None
Worth noting: Mardjetko is the reigning Herald-News Player of the Year. She went 21-1 last season for Lemont with a 0.29 ERA. In 142 2/3 innings, she allowed 25 hits and 31 walks while striking out 329. She is a University of South Carolina commit. ... Rita hit .425 with 33 RBIs and has committed to Drake... Pawlowicz hit .345 and has committed to Loyola-Chicago. ... Duncan hit .422 with 46 RBIs and has committed to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. ... Coach Traina: “Lemont is looking to have another strong season after a first-place finish last year. We return the entire line up including the all-state battery of Mardjetko and Rita.”
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CONFERENCE
JOLIET CENTRAL
Head coach: Jonathan Rashid (2nd season)
Last season’s record: 2-22
Key returners: SS Junior Natalie Reyes (Jr., SS); Krista Sierra (Sr., C/1B); Kassandra Martinez (Jr., P/OF)
Key newcomer: Haydn Voss (Fr., Utility)
Worth noting: Reyes was all-conference last season for the Steelmen after hitting .431 and going 12 of 13 on stolen bases. ... Sierra will play at JJC next season and hit .316 with five doubles last year. ... Coach Rashid: “We had five girls graduate, which was almost half of our team. We are going to be young, but the girls are excited to gain varsity experience this year and develop as a team. We have girls that work hard and do what’s right in all aspects of life, so I look forward to seeing the growth towards the end of the season.”
JOLIET WEST
Head coach: Heather Suca (15th season)
Last season’s record: 12-17
Key returners: Mya Millsaps (Sr., OF); Avery Houlihan (Jr., SS); Brooke Schwall (Jr., IF/P); Caitlynn Baranak (Jr., C).
Key newcomers: Hope Hughes (So., Utility); Madison Jadron (So., P).
Worth noting: Houlihan hit .374 with 15 stolen bases last season for the Tigers... Schwall hit .489 with four home runs nd 34 RBIs. ... Baranak hit .420. ... Coach Suca: “We have a young team with only two seniors, but we have 10 players with varsity experience. I am excited to see this team grow throughout the season and learn to play together.”
PLAINFIELD EAST
Head coach: Rebekah Grimes (4th year)
Last season’s record: 15-13
Key returners: Lauren Brock (Sr., C); McKenna Repovich (Sr., P/3B); Gianna D’Amico (Sr., 1B); Avery Welch (So., P/1B)
Key newcomers: Rhiannon McKay (Jr., C/OF); Natalie Utrata (So., OF)
Worth noting: The Bengals won the SPC East title last year... Brock was named MVP of the SPC East after hitting .429 with four homers and 36 RBIs... Repovich, D’Amico and Welsh were named first-team all-conference. ... Coach Grimes: “We are looking to start right where we left off last season. Although we graduated a good deal of seniors last year, we have players eager and ready to fill those roles.”
PLAINFIELD NORTH
Head coach: Julie Czernewski (1st year)
Last season’s record: 15-16
Key returners: Alex Sikora (Jr., 3B); Giana Winge (Jr., OF); Natalia Lesnicki (Sr., C); Isabella Palermo (Sr., P/IF); Megan Bouska (Sr. P/IF); Brooke Furman (Sr., IF); Aimee Wright (Sr., OF)
Key newcomers: None
Worth noting: The Tigers return 12 players from last year’s team... Winge and Sikora were named all-conference last year. ... Lesnicki is committed to Loyola of Chicago. ... Coach Czernewski: “This year, we are excited to have a lot of our girls returning to take on conference, along with some newcomers who have added talent in both the infield and outfield. Our goal for this year is really to focus on the girls’ development and, hopefully, winning will take care of itself.”
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL
Head coach: Jeff Tarala (11th season)
Last season’s record: 24-5-1, Class 4A regional championship
Key returners: Lisabella Dimitrijevic (So., P); Lucy Cameron (Jr., C); Kendall Pearson (Jr., OF); Alexis Youngren (Jr., IF); Josephine Jager (Jr., P/IF); Kayla Doerre (So., IF); Alexa Michon (Sr., P/OF)
Key newcomers: Ava Quinlan (So., IF); Brooke Seppi (So., P); Jalese Hays (So., P/IF); Ellie McLaughlin (Fr., IF)
Worth noting: Dimitrijevic went 6-1 with a 1.01 ERA last year for the Knights, striking out 138 in 68 2/3 innings. She also hit .352. ... Cameron has committed to play for Wofford University. ... Coach Tarala: “We have a wealth of young talent returning and are looking forward to adding talented newcomers to the varsity team. We have talented softball players no doubt, but more importantly great young ladies. As a coaching staff, we could not ask for a better group to coach. We should be a competitive team this year.”
LINCOLN-WAY EAST
Head coach: Elizabeth Hyland (12th season)
Last season’s record: 27-3, Class 4A sectional championship
Key returners: Katie Stewart (Sr., SS); Maddie Hickey, Sr., P); Averi Vander Woude (Jr., OF)
Key newcomer: Mackenzie Bacha (Fr., IF/OF)
Worth noting: Stewart hit .500 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs last season for the Griffins and has committed to the University of Texas ... Hickey went 12-2 with a 1.28 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 104 innings and has committed to Loyola of Chicago. ... Coach Hyland: “We are challenging ourselves even more this season with our schedule (conference and non-conference games). We look forward to being tested and put into pressure situations and learning from them.”
LINCOLN-WAY WEST
Head coach: Heather Novak (14th year)
Last season’s record: 17-12
Key returniers: Molly Marquardt (Sr., C/3B); Peyton Cusack (Jr., OF/2B); Olivia Calderone (P/IF)
Key newcomer: Reese Rourke (Fr., P/SS)
Worth noting: Marquardt hit .337 with seven doubles and 20 RBIs last season for the Warriors, while Cusack hit .350 and was 13 for 13 in stolen bases. ... Marquardt has committed to Wisconsin-Eau Claire... Coach Novak: “We are young again, but do not lack experience. While there are only two returning seniors this season, the junior class already has a wealth of experience at the varsity level.”
LOCKPORT
Head coach: Marissa Chovanec (21st season).
Last season’s record: 29-6, Class 4A regional champonship
Key returners: Addison Foster (Sr., IF); Peyton Krysa (Sr., IF); Yesneia Zavala (Sr., OF); Alaina Peetz (So., P); Kelcie McGraw (So. P).
Key newcomers: None
Worth noting: Foster has signed with Stetson University, while the Porters’ Zavala has committed to Triton College. ... Coach Chovanec: “We have high expectations this year and want to continue to build on our team’s successes from last year and get better at what we can control.”
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE
SENECA
Head coach: Brian Holman (3rd season)
Last season’s record: 22-11
Key returners: Callee Bauer (Sr., OF); Neely Hougas (Sr., OF); Kennedy Hartwig (Sr., 2B); Sam Vandevelde (Jr., SS); Alyssa Zellers (So., P/3B); Audry McNabb (So., OF)
Key newcomers: Camryn Stecken (Fr., P/Utility); Tessa Krull (P/Utility); Lexie Buls (Fr., C)
Worth noting: Vandevelde was first-team all-conference and second-team Class 2A all-state last year for the Irish. ... Coach Holman: “It’s never easy to lose five starters off a team that played really good softball, but I’m hoping the amount of experience coming back combined with really talented freshmen will put us in a position to compete at a high level early. Overall we should be solid at every position, but are going to have to work defensively to find our best line-up.”