5 to Watch: The cream of the softball crop in The Herald-News area

With softball season finally arrived, here are five of the absolute best returning Herald-News area players expected to do great things in 2023:
Sage Mardjetko, P, Lemont, Sr.
Mardjetko led Lemont to a Class 3A state championship last season, earning Herald-News Player of the Year honors along the way. She went 21-1 in the circle with a 0.29 ERA, allowing 25 hits and 31 walks while striking out 329 in 142 2/3 innings. She has committed to play for the University of South Carolina.
Katie Stewart, SS, Lincoln-Way East, Sr.
Stewart is the most feared hitter in the area, and maybe in the state. Her numbers from last year are staggering as she hit .500 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs, helping lead the Griffins to a Class 4A supersectional. She also plays stellar defense with an arm that has been clocked in the mid-80s from shortstop. She has committed to play at the University of Texas.
Lauren Brock, C, Plainfield East, Sr.
Brock was named MVP of the Southwest Prairie Conference East last season after hitting .429 with four home runs and 36 RBIs. She helped lead the Bengals to the SPC East championship.
Lisabella Dimitrijevic, P, Lincoln-Way Central, Soph.
Dimitrijevic takes over in the circle for Lyndsey Grein, who now is pitching for Virginia Tech. Dimitrijevic went 6-1 last year as a freshman with a 1.01 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings. She also hits, batting .352 with six doubles last season.
Frankie Rita, C, Lemont, Sr.
Rita forms an all-state battery along with Mardjetko for Lemont. She is a stellar player in her own right, having hit .425 with 33 RBIs last season. She also had 21 assists as a catcher. She is committed to Drake University.