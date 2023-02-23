The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, February 22

At Seneca, the hosts fought a neck-and-neck battle Wednesday night and pulled out a Class 2A Seneca Regional boys basketball win over El Paso-Gridley, 56-55.
Lincoln-Way East 71, East Aurora 42: At Aurora, Mac Hagemaster had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Griffins earn a Class 4A East Aurora Regional victory.
Enrique Perez had 11 rebounds.
Lemont 80, Thornridge 49: At Thornton, Rokas Castillo scored 23 points to lead Lemont to a Class 3A Thornton Regional victory.
Matas Castillo had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Conor Murray added 12 points.
Neuqua Valley 56, Plainfield East 51: At Aurora, Luke Kinkade put up 25 points to help the Wildcats to a Class 4A East Aurora Regional victory.
For the Bengals, Ehi Ogbomo led the scoring with 14.
Oswego East 85, Lincoln-Way West 31: At Lockport, the Wolves battled to win in Class 4A Lockport Township action.
Peotone 48, Beecher 44: At Momence, the Blue Devils earned a Class 2A Moment Regional victory.
Joliet Catholic 80, Chicago Christian 60: At Joliet, the hosts picked up a Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional win.
Bolingbrook 65, Lincoln-Way Central 55: At Waubonsie, the Raiders won in Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional action.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, Plainfield South 50: At Bradley, the hosts picked up a Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional win.
Romeoville 62, Plainfield North 46: At Joliet, the Spartans battled to a Class 4A Joliet West Regional victory.
Sterling 88, Morris 60: At Dixon, Morris fell in Class 4A Dixon Regional action. Gage Phillips led Morris with 16 points, two assists and two blocks, while Jonah Williams had 11 points and five rebounds, and Jack Wheeler added 11 points and four boards.
West Aurora 57, Lockport 54 (2OT): At Lockport, the Porters battled but fell in Class 4A Lockport Regional action.
Moline 74, Minooka 54: At Bradley, the Indians fell in a Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional match-up.
Serena 63, Dwight 41: At Dwight, Wyatt Thompson scored 21 points but the hosts fell in Class 1A Dwight Regional action.
Bishop McNamara 57, Reed-Custer 55: At Seneca, the Comets fell in a Class 2A Seneca Regional match-up.