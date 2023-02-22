The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, February 21

At Coal City, the Peotone Blue Devils picked up a Class 2A Coal City Sectional girls basketball victory over St. Joseph-Ogden, 55-39.
Peotone (31-1) will play Fieldcrest in the sectional final on Thursday night. Fieldcrest is the only team to defeat Peotone this season.
Providence Catholic 47, Sycamore 36: At Glen Ellyn, the Celtics picked up a Class 3A Glenbard South Sectional win.
The win lifts Providence (25-10) into Thursday’s sectional final where it will face Montini.
Boys wrestling
Class 1A Wilmington Team Dual Sectional: At Wilmington, Coal City defeated Chicago Hope Academy, 75-3.
The Coalers won 13 of 14 matches.
Coal City will wrestle El Paso/Gridley in Friday’s quarterfinal round at the Dual Team State Tournament.
Class 2A Brother Rice Team Dual Sectional: At Brother Rice, Joliet Catholic swept Nober/Comer, 75-0.
The Hilltoppers picked up all 15 match wins.
Joliet Catholic will wrestle Jacksonville in the Dual Team State Tournament on Friday in the quarterfinal round.
At Brother Rice, the hosts defeated Lemont 38-29, picking up eight wins out of 14 matches for a Class 2A Brother Rice Sectional victory.