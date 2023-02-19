The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 18

The Lincoln-Way East boys swim team won the championship at its own sectional Saturday, finishing with a total of 273 points. Homewood-Flossmoor was second with 187, followed by Joliet West (186), Lincoln-Way West (166) and Lincoln-Way Central (143). Morris (118) finished seventh and Joliet Catholic Academy (8) was 12th.
The Griffins qualified all three relays for next weekend’s state meet. Joey Lundgren, Ryan Kordas, Jacob Werner, and Sean Toolis won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:38.15, Sebastian Leal Tineo, Werner, Toolis, and Lundgren won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:26.26, and the same foursome took the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:11.46.
Leal Tineo qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle (first, 21.48) and the 100-yard freestyle (second, 46.88), while Lundgren qualified in the 100-yard butterfly (first, 52.44). Joliet West’s Ben Clark qualified in the 200-yard individual medley (first, 2:00.57), while teammate Ryan Bates qualified in the 100-yard freestyle (first, 46.64). Morris’ Cameron Jones qualified in the 500-yard freestyle (first, 4:47.62), while Lincoln-Way Central’s John Mroz qualified in the 100-yard backstroke (first, 55.06).
Lockport Sectional: The Porters won the championship at their own sectional with 268.5 points, narrowly edging runner-up Sandburg’s total of 266. The Lockport quartet of Shane Gabel, Julian Moreno, Ryan O’Connor, and Michael Erickson won both the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.01) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.96). Qualifying for state as event winners for Lockport were O’Connor in the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.22) and the 100-yard backstroke (53.44), Gabel in the 50-yard freestyle (21.35) and the 100-yard freestyle (48.37) and Erickson in the 500-yard freestyle (4:58.52). Romeoville’s Sebastian Labuda won the 100-yard butterfly (54.38) and qualified for state as well.
Neuqua Valley Sectional: Plainfield North finished seventh in the 12-team event with 124 points. Qualifying for state for the Tigers were the 200-yard medley relay team of Joe Broadway, Neimantas Zonys, Ashton Francis, and Ian Mallari (1:36.25), the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zonys, Owen Kolb, Skyler Lomadilla, and Mallari (1:26.94), and Broadway in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.72).
Boys basketball
Joliet Central 78, Plainfield Central 46: In the Class 4A Joliet West Regional, the Steelmen (8-24) were led by JayLin Murphy’s 26 points. They advance to take on Joliet West on Wednesday night at 5:30. Drey Wisdom led Plainfield Central (5-24) with 14 points.
Morris 71, Rochelle 61: In the Class 3A Dixon Regional, seventh-seeded Morris (11-21) advanced to the semifinal with the win and will face second-seeded Sterling on Wednesday night at 6. Jack Wheeler led Morris with 36 points, while Gage Phillips had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ashton Yard added nine points.
Reed-Custer 70. Coal City 61: in the Class 2A Seneca Regional, Jace Christian scored 28 points to lead the Comets (24-6) into Wednesday’s semifinals. Jake McPherson scored 17 for Reed-Custer, while Lucas Foote added 13.
Peotone 57, Herscher 45: In the Class 2A Momence Regional, the Blue Devils got a double-double from Mike Heflin, who had 25 points and 11 rebounds. Wil Graffeo scored 12 points for Peotone (16-14), which plays Beecher on Wednesday night at 7:30, while Brandon Weiss added eight.
Dwight 73, Gardner-South Wilmington 56: In the Class 1A Dwight Regional, Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans (16-14) with 28 points, while Conner Telford scored 16 and Luke Gallet added 14. Cale Halpin led GSW (11-20) with 24 points.