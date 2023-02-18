The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, February 17

Joliet Catholic will be well represented in championship matches at the IHSA Individual Wrestling State Tournament, as five Hilltoppers will be competing for individual championships in Class 2A on Saturday night.
Gylon Sims (120 pounds), Jake Hamiti (138), Mason Alessio (160), Nico Ronchetti (182) and Dillon Johnson (285) secured their places with wins in semifinal matchups at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Sims continue to put forth a dominant effort, winning his semifinal contest convincingly in a 20-9 major decision over Tyler Evans of Prairie Ridge.
Hamiti, who cut it close with a one-point win by decision in the quarterfinals earlier Thursday, had it a little easier in the semifinals with an 8-2 victory over Anthony Streib in the semifinals.
Alessio hasn’t allowed a point in three matches at the state finals, winning his semifinal matchup 6-0 over Ben Butler of Crystal Lake Central.
Ronchetti edged out Mahomet-Seymour’s Brennan Houser 7-6 in the semifinals and will wrestle undefeated Grayslake Central wrestler Matty Jens in the title match.
Johnson won his semifinal matchup by a 10-1 major decision marking the first time in the postseason he didn’t win by pin.
Joliet Catholic’s Connor Cumbee also lost by major decision (8-0) at 152.
Lockport’s Justin Wardlow (120) and Logan Swaw (160) both advanced to the championship matches in their respective divisions in Class 2A.
Wardlow edged out Maine South’s Teddy Flores for a 6-5 decision in the semifinals, while Swaw reached the title bout without wrestling as he was awarded a forfeit win into the finals.
In Class 1A, Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola claimed a sudden victory (2-1) to earn his spot in the 152-pound final but he was the lone area athlete to reach a title matchup in Class 1A.
Coal City’s tandem of Braiden Young (182) and Joey Breneman (195) each dropped their semifinal matchups, as did Seneca’s Chris Peura at 195.
Reed-Custer’s Kody Marscher (220) and Gunnar Berg (285) also fell in semifinal bouts, but could finish as high as third in the final standings.
Twenty other wrestlers still are alive in the draw to potentially finish as high based on their performances in Saturday morning’s wrestleback rounds.
In Class 3A, Bolingbrook’s Aaron Camacho (126), Joliet Central’s Charles Walker (220), Joliet West’s Carson Weber (126) and Wyatt Schmidt (285), Lincoln-Way Central’s Nathan Knowlton (126), Lincoln-Way East’s Ari Zaeske (180), Lockport’s Logan Kaminski (138), Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis (106) and Leonard Tovar (220) along with Plainfield South’s Matthew Janiak (195) all are still in the hunt for a high finish.
Class 2A wrestlers still chasing a potential medal stand appearance are Joliet’s Catholic’s Jason Hampton (113) and Lemont’s Cory Zator (113), Sammy Schuit (138) and Nathan Wrublik (195).
In Class 1A, Coal City’s Brody Widlowski (113), Jake Piatak (132), Mataeo Blessing (145) and Derek Carlson (170) along with Reed-Custer’s Rex Pfeifer (170) and Wilmington’s Landon Dooley (113) are all still aiming for top six finishes.
Girls bowling
IHSA State Meet: At Rockford Cherry Bowl, after two three-game series Joliet West knocked down 5,981 pins and finished the opening day in first place in a 24-team match.
Malaya Chavez had the highest score for the Tigers with a grand total of 1,308 through two rounds, and Maddie Millsaps finished with 1,271.
Minooka stands in second place with 5,948 pins. Leading scorer Jenna Ritchie had a total of 5,948.
Lockport is fifth with 5,820. Lincoln-Way West is 13th with 5,257, just missing the cutoff.
For Plainfield East, Amber Bozych scored a 1,197, 21st out of 123 individuals. For Plainfield Central, Kathleen Schraer bowled a 1,147.
Girls basketball
Peotone 70, Prairie Central 57: At Fairbury, the Blue Devils battled to pick up a Class 2A Prairie Central Regional victory.