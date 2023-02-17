The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Joliet Catholic advanced six wrestlers Thursday into the semifinal round of the IHSA Individual State Finals in Champaign. Led by undefeated Dillan Johnson in the 285-pound division, many of the Hilltoppers contingent had little trouble moving through two opening two rounds of the winners’ brackets in the Class 2A field.
Johnson needed just a touch over two minutes to record a pair of pins to reach the semifinals, which will take place Friday night. Any wrestler one match on Thursday is still competing and can move through wrestlebacks to finish as high as third. Joliet Catholic wrestlers still vying for places in the final matches also include Gylon Sims (120 pounds), Jake Hamiti (138), Connor Cumbee (152), Mason Alessio (160) and Nico Ronchetti (182).
Class 1A saw six local wrestlers move on to the semifinals. Gunnar Berg (285) and Kody Marschner (220) reached the semifinals for Reed-Custer, with Berg doing so with a pair of pins. Coal City’s Braiden Young (182) and Joey Breneman (195) also found their way to the semifinal round, while Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola (152) and Seneca’s Chris Peura (195) also reached the final four stage.
Ten Class 3A wrestlers were competing in the quarterfinals Friday morning. Joliet Central’s Charles Walker (220), Joliet West’s Wyatt Schmidt (285) and Carson Weber (126), Lockport’s Logan Swaw (160), Logan Kaminski (138) and Justin Wardlow (120), Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis (106), Bolingbrook’s Aaron Camacho (126), Lincoln-Way Central’s Nathan Knowlton (126) and Lincoln-Way East’s Ari Zaeske (170) all were hoping to lock down spots in the semifinals after winning opening-round matchups on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Willowbrook 70, Plainfield Central 62: At Villa Park, the Wildcats dropped a nonconference contest to the Warriors to close out the regular season at 5-23.
Joliet Catholic 72, Coal City 45: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers honored seven seniors and did so with a nonconference rout of the Coalers. JCA closed the regular season at 13-16. Coal City dropped to 11-19.
Girls Basketball
Fieldcrest 36, Seneca 25: At the Class 2A Wilmington Regional, the top-seeded Knights ended the Fighting Irish’s season at 22-10 in the regional final.
Bolingbrook 65, Marist 54: At the Class 4A Andrew Regional in Tinley Park, the top-seeded Raiders pulled away from the eighth-seeded Redhawks for the regional title. Bolingbrook (25-3) moves on to the Romeoville Sectional.
Normal Community 60, Minooka 52: At the Class 4A Normal Community Regional, the top-seeded Ironmen captured the regional title over Minooka (14-19).
Naperville Central 71, Plainfield East 63: At the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional, the seventh-seeded Redhawks upset the Bengals in the regional final. East ended its season with a 22-7 record.
Chicago Noble/Butler 60, Joliet Catholic 29: At the Class 2A Lisle regional, the Angels (16-17) dropped the regional final to the top-seeded Lynx to end the season.
Girls Indoor Track and Field
Bolingbrook 128, Lemont 113, St. Viator 35, Elgin 20 Bolingbrook Invite: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders pulled out the win at their own invite edging out Lemont 128-113. St. Viator was third with 35 points, and Elgin (20 points was fourth).
Bolingbrook won seven individual events and a relay. Brooklyn Boyce won a pair of events for the Raiders. Lemont senior Julliette Reyes won the 55-meter hurdles and Ashley Wrublik took the shot put.