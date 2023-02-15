The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, February 14

At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way West’s boys basketball team battled to earn a 47-44 SouthWest Suburban Conference win over Lincoln-Way Central.
Eli Bach led with 19 points, and Tyler Gabriel followed with 17.
Dwight 78, Lowpoint-Washburn 48: At Dwight, Wyatt Thompson put up 37 points during a Tri-County Conference victory.
Connor Telford scored 12, and Tristan Chambers chipped in with eight.
Seneca 41, Serena 37: At Serena, Lane Provance led the Fighting Irish with 12 points during a come-from-behind, nonconference victory.
Paxton Giertz added 12 points.
Joliet Catholic 62, Benet 56: At Benet, Tyler Surin had 18 points to help the Hilltoppers to an East Suburban Catholic Conference victory.
Anthony Birsa scored 15, and James Pilapil and Drew Wills combined to scored 16.
Joliet Central 63, Plainfield Central 53: At Joliet, JayLin Murphy led with 20 points during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Zion Kostyra added 10 points.
Peotone 58, Wilmington 40: At Wilmington, Miles Heflin led the Blue Devils to a road victory with 14 points and six rebounds during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Wil Graffeo scored 11, Brandon Weiss had 10, and James Kuypers added eight.
Gardner-South Wilmington 71, Illinois Lutheran 57: At Gardner, Gabe McHugh had 22 points to lead the Wildcats to a in RVC tournament victory.
Cale Halpin scored 19 and Bennett Grant added 10.
Lemont 59, Stagg 49: At Lemont, Rokas Castillo scored 33 points, and Matas Castillo added 14 to secure a nonconference win.
Oswego East 64, Plainfield North 58: At Oswego, Jeffrey Fleming had 18 points, and Demir Ashiru scored 16, but the Tigers fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Kaneland 81, Morris 45: At Kaneland, Morris fell behind early and couldn’t come back during Interstate 8 Conference action.
Streator 65, Reed-Custer 43: At Streator’s Pops Dale Gymnasium, the visiting Comets (23-6, 11-3 Illinois Central Eight) trailed throughout and had to share the conference championship with the Bulldogs (16-13, 11-3).
Jake McPherson (12 points, eight rebounds) and Jace Christian (10 points despite foul trouble) led Reed-Custer.
Girls basketball
Yorkville 66, Plainfield North 55: At Yorkville, Alexandra Stewart put up 20 points to lead the hosts to a Class 4A Yorkville Regional victory.
Ava Hendershott scored 11, and Brooke Spychalski added nine.
Lincoln-Way West 64, Romeoville 54: At Stagg, Ava Gugliuzza scored 30 points to lead the Warriors to a Class 4A Stagg Regional victory.
Peotone 71, Pontiac 43: At Prairie Central, the Blue Devils battled to gain a Class 2A Prairie Central Regional win.
Jenna Hunter scored 25 points, Madi Schroeder had 18, and Mady Kibelkis added 14.
Minooka 52, Pekin 41: At Normal, Minooka secured the win in Class 4A Normal Community Regional action.
Lemont 40, Wheaton St. Francis 36: At Providence, Lemont battled to pick up a Class 3A Providence Regional victory.
Lisle 68, Plainfield South 23: At Yorkville, the Cougars fell in a Class 4A Yorkville Regional.
Geneseo 56, Morris 20: At Ottawa, Morris fell in Class 3A Ottawa Regional action to see its season come to a close.