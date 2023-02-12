The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, February 11

It was a banner day for the Joliet Catholic boys wrestling team at the Hinsdale South Class 2A Sectional on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers advanced an individual to state in every classification but one and will have a healthy contingent at next weekend’s IHSA Individual State Wrestling meet where the opening rounds begin on Thursday.
Joliet Catholic had seven champions on the day, led by a dominant performance by Dillon Johnson at 285 pounds. He won all three of his matches by fall, in less than a minute in each of those efforts.
Other champions were Jason Hampton (113), Gylon Sims (120), Jake Hamiti (138), Connor Cumbee (152), Mason Alessio (160) and Nico Ronchetti (182).
Also advancing for Joliet Catholic were Noah Avina (106, 2nd place), George Hollendoner (126, 4th), Nolan Vogel (132, 3rd), Luke Hamiti (145, 4th), Zach Pomatto (195, 3rd) and Hunter Powell (220, 4th).
Lemont also put together a solid showing at the event.
Johnny O’Connor (145) captured the lone championship for Lemont on the day, but Cory Zator (113, 2nd), Carter Mikolajczak (126, 3rd), Sammy Schult (138, 2nd), Noah O’Connor (152, 2nd), Nathan Wrublik (195, 2nd) and Alex Pasquale (285, 2nd) all also advanced to state with their placement.
Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional: Bolingbrook’s Aaron Camacho will be making the trek to the state meet after taking third at 126.
Girls wrestling
Geneseo Sectional: Five state qualifiers from Joliet Township paced a large group of qualifiers to the IHSA State Meet out of the Geneseo Sectional.
Joliet got championship efforts from Eliana Paramo at 115 and Nydia Martinez at 170. Other qualifiers were Chloe Wong (2nd, 100), Fernanda Miranda (2nd, 235) and Alexa Latham (4th, 190).
Other local individuals that earned championships were Lincoln-Way Central’s Gracie Guarino at 110, Lincoln-Way West’s Zoe Dempsey at 105 and Plainfield Central’s Alicia Tucker at 155.
Other local state qualifiers were Lincoln-Way Central’s Emily Payton (100) and Ashley Villa (125); Minooka’s Bella Cyrkiel (140), Sydney Ray (170), Jaiden Moody (190) and Peyton Kueltzo (235); Morris’ Ella McDonnell (110), Peotone’s Keirnan Farmer (155), Plainfield Central’s Courtni Chuway (110), Plainfield South’s Teagan Aurich (155) and Keira Enright (190), Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa (105), and Seneca’s Sammie Greisen (130).
Schaumburg Sectional: Claudia Heeney of Lockport was the area’s lone individual champion at the Schaumburg Sectional.
Heeney, who competed at 125, is 39-0 in her matches this season.
Other area qualifiers to state were Lemont’s Suzie Knutte (140), Lockport’s Liz Ramirez (115) and Bolingbrook’s Katie Ramirez-Quintero (130).
Girls basketball
Pontiac 60, Coal City 56 (OT): At the Class 2A Prairie Central Regional, the sixth-seeded Coalers saw their season come to an end at the hands of a successful upset bid from the ninth-seeded Indians.
Mia Ferrias and Audrey Cooper led Coal City with 17 points, and Makenzie Henline corralled 14 rebounds.
Pontiac advances to play second-seeded Peotone in the semifinal round on Tuesday, while Coal City ended its season with a 20-8 record.
Beecher 33, Reed-Custer 28: At the Class 2A Wilmington Regional, Reed-Custer got off to a strong start but couldn’t keep up that momentum and dropped the regional quarterfinal matchup.
Brooklyn Harding led the Comets with 12 points as Reed-Custer ended its season with a 15-16 record.
Dwight 57, Earlville 43: At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Trojans advanced into the semifinal round with a victory.
Dwight (10-19) will now face off with top-seeded Serena in Monday’s semifinal round.
Morris 42, Streator 21: At the Class 3A Ottawa Regional, Landrie Callahan had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Morris moved into the semifinal round.
Morris (10-21) will play top-seeded Geneseo on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
Manteno 36, Wilmington 30: At the Class 2A Wilmington Regional, the Wildcats saw their season come to an end with a 10-19 record after an opening-round postseason loss.
Boys basketball
Plainfield North 60, Nazareth 54: The Tigers improved their season mark to 16-12 with a nonconference win, as Donovan Collins scored 22 points and Demir Ashiru chipped in 12.
St. Ignatius 60, Plainfield East 54: The Bengals dropped to 12-16 with a narrow nonconference loss.
Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43: The Fighting Irish (26-4) saw their six-game winning streak snapped with a loss at the Riverton Shootout.
Dwight 59, Riverton 52: The Trojans (14-14) topped the host school at their own shootout behind a 35-point outburst from Wyatt Thompson.
Girls bowling
Oswego East Sectional: Lockport captured the team title by amassing a 6,180 total, besting runner-up Oswego by 54 pins.
Morgan LiCausi led Lockport’s effort with a 1,336 total, with Abby Miller (1,273), Madelyn Lave (1,236), Paige Matiasek (1,225) and Cassie Kontos (1,110) also contributing heavily to the team win.
Individual qualifiers from the area were Plainfield East’s Amber Bozych (1,229) and Plainfield Central’s Kathleen Schraer (1,144).
Decatur Eisenhower Sectional: Joliet had little trouble taking down the team title at Eisenhower, as its 5,973 total was over 300 pins ahead of Minooka’s runner-up score.
Both teams will qualify for state along with Lincoln-Way West, who took fourth at 5,402.
Ella Steinke paced Joliet West’s effort by taking the top individual score of the day of 1,323.
Samantha French, Mia Antomez, Malaya Chavez and Gracie French also contributed to Joliet’s winning efforts. Minooka’s top individual performance came from Natalie Scheldhouse (1,200), while Lincoln-Way West was paced by Abbey Manprisio (1,140).