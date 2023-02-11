The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, February 10

At New Lenox, Kyle Olagbegi put up 18 points for Lincoln-Way East during a 60-55 SouthWest Suburban Conference boys basketball victory over Homewood-Flossmoor on Friday.
BJ Powell had 15, Matt Hudik scored 11, and George Bellevue added 10.
For H-F, Carson Brownfield led with 23 points.
Seneca 61, Dwight 54: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Fighting Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Kysen Klinker scored 10, and Braden Ellis and Calvin Maierhofer combined to score 16.
Plano 44, Morris 37: At Morris, Jack Wheeler put up 21 points, but the hosts fell on senior night in Interstate Eight Conference action.
West Aurora 68, Plainfield North 59: At Aurora, Demir Ashiru scored 21 points, and Jeffrey Fleming had 17, but the Tigers fell in Southwest Prairie conference action.
Lincoln-Way Central 49, Stagg 47: At Palos Hills, visiting L-W Central topped the hosts on Stagg’s senior night.
Yorkville 61, Minooka 37: At Minooka, the hosts suffered the defeat.