February 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Lincoln-Way Central closes regular season with big win

By Shaw Local News Network

Lincoln-Way Central senior Azyah Newson-Cole closed out her final regular season with a 16-point, six-assist night as the Knights rolled over Reavis 58-28 Thursday night in girls basketball.

Teammate Keira Hunt also tied for team-best honors, scoring 16 points for the Knights (22-9).

Momence 35, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: At Gardner, the Panthers finished the regular season suffering their seventh straight loss. Grace Olson led G-SW (12-19) with 11 points.

Lincoln-Way West 48, Thornwood 47: At New Lenox, Ava Gugliuzza scored 14 points as the Warriors squeaked out their regular-season finale. Peyton Madl added 12 points for West (22-9).

PremiumLincoln-Way Central PrepsGirls BasketballLincoln-Way West PrepsGardner South Wilmington Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois