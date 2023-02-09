The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Lemont’s boys basketball team is healthy and getting hot at the right time. With a 76-57 win Wednesday at Hinsdale South, Lemont (23-6) picked up its seventh straight win.
Rokas Castillo and Matas Castillo combined for 59 points, with Rokas leading all scorers with 33 points. Matas added 26 for Lemont.
Thornton-Fractional South 69, Lincoln-Way West 50: At Lansing, West (10-18) was led by 21 points from Eli Bach in the nonconference game.
Girls Basketball
Coal City 47, Dwight 33: At Coal City, Audrey Cooper had 12 points and five rebounds for the Coalers in their nonconference win. Abby Gagliardo and Mia Ferrias added 10 points apiece for Coal City (21-7).
Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 32: At St. Joseph, the Blue Devils added to their school-record win total with the nonconference victory. Peotone closed the regular season at 28-1.
Romeoville 58, Plainfield Central 40: At Romeoville, Jadea Johnson led the Spartans with 20 points in their Southwest Prairie Conference victory. Laila Houseworth added 18 for Romeoville (17-13, 10-6 SPC).
Nakiyah Roberston led Central (7-20, 3-12) with 18 points.