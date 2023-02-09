February 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Lemont boys basketball tops Hinsdale South, wins 7th straight

By Shaw Local News Network

Lemont’s boys basketball team is healthy and getting hot at the right time. With a 76-57 win Wednesday at Hinsdale South, Lemont (23-6) picked up its seventh straight win.

Rokas Castillo and Matas Castillo combined for 59 points, with Rokas leading all scorers with 33 points. Matas added 26 for Lemont.

Thornton-Fractional South 69, Lincoln-Way West 50: At Lansing, West (10-18) was led by 21 points from Eli Bach in the nonconference game.

Girls Basketball

Coal City 47, Dwight 33: At Coal City, Audrey Cooper had 12 points and five rebounds for the Coalers in their nonconference win. Abby Gagliardo and Mia Ferrias added 10 points apiece for Coal City (21-7).

Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 32: At St. Joseph, the Blue Devils added to their school-record win total with the nonconference victory. Peotone closed the regular season at 28-1.

Romeoville 58, Plainfield Central 40: At Romeoville, Jadea Johnson led the Spartans with 20 points in their Southwest Prairie Conference victory. Laila Houseworth added 18 for Romeoville (17-13, 10-6 SPC).

Nakiyah Roberston led Central (7-20, 3-12) with 18 points.

PremiumLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsDwight PrepsCoal CityLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsGirls BasketballBoys Basketball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois