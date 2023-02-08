The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, February 7

At Plainfield on Tuesday night, Plainfield East junior Lexi Sepulveda passed 1,000 career points in the team’s 75-40 girls basketball victory against Plainfield South.
Sepulveda is only the second player in program history to reach the milestone, scoring 28 points Tuesday for the Bengals.
Jocelyn Trotter added 16, and Nia Wilkerson chipped in with eight points.
Byron 61, Seneca 35: At Seneca, Kennedy Hartwig had 11 points, but the Irish fell in nonconference action.
Kaneland 65, Morris 42: At Kaneland, Landrie Callahan had 21 points and 13 rebounds, but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Boys basketball
Morris 70, La Salle-Peru 69 (OT): At Morris, Gage Phillips scored 25 points to lead the hosts to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Jack Wheeler put up 17, Brett Bounds had 13, and Caston Norris scored 10, including the last five of the game.
Peotone 54, Clifton Central 29: At Peotone, the Devils were up 30-10 at half and cruised to a nonconference victory.
Miles Heflin led with a Double-Double 22 points and 11 rebounds. Lucas Gesswein added eight.
Joliet West 71, Plainfield South 55: At Plainfield, the Tigers picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Beecher 71, Reed-Custer 64: At Braidwood, the Comets battled but fell in nonconference action.
Wes Shats led the scoring with 17, and Jake McPherson followed closely with 16.
Fears named Pork Producers Player of Week: After a performance that saw him earn MVP honors by scoring 20 points and adding nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots in a 60-56 win over nationally ranked Cathedral (Indiana) on Saturday at the O’Fallon Shootout, Joliet West McDonald’s All American Jeremy Fears Jr. was named this week’s Illinois Pork Producers Boys Basketball Player of the Week.